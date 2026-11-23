



The holiday season is getting unhinged! A Kidman Carol, the new comedy by Kevin Zak, is bringing some star-studded seasonal chaos to New World Stages. Directed by Skylar Fox, the production stars Marla Mindelle and Josh Sharp. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge caught up with the company at Planet Hollywood to find out what audiences can expect from this outrageous new take on a holiday classic.

"A Kidman Carol is about Oscar season Scrooge, Cate Blanchett, who is visited by three spirits of Nicole Kidman in order to learn the true meaning of awards season," explained Zak. "So we've kind of taken the legend of Ebenezer Scrooge and gave it a Hollywood spin that has a lot to say about the state of the industry."

But beneath the celebrity impressions and Hollywood hijinks, there's a surprising amount of heart. "What happens when your dreams come true and you realize that they're not what you thought they were?" Zak continued. "And how do you maintain that candle of hope for yourself and for others? Because if we can't dream about things, then what are we doing with ourselves?"

Audiences can also expect plenty of theatrical surprises. "I do think Marla, myself, Kevin, all of us respectively have done our different work in the psycho gay fever dream space. And so it's nice to all collab on one together," said Fox. "And this show is going to have like a lot of magic, which I think we're excited about — a lot of smoke and trap doors and ghosts and makeup for our acting."

As for the show's leading stars, Zak couldn't be more enthusiastic. "The unique and psychotic chemistry those two actors have is something to behold," he said of Mindelle and Sharp. "They are two of the most thoughtful, lovely people, but also are just insane geniuses. I don't think anyone's seen either of them do anything like this before. It's very special."

Watch the full interview with the company in this video!

Photo Credit: Austin Ruffer

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone