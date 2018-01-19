Broadway, Film, and TV Star Bradford Dillman Dies at 87

Deadline reports that Bradford Dillman, Broadway, film, and television actor, has died on January 16. He was 87 and died from COMPLICATIONS with pneumonia. Dillman starred as Edmund in the original Broadway production of Long Day's Journey Into Night in 1956.

Dillman is known for co-starring with Dean Stockwell in the 1959 crime drama Compulsion. He also appeared in 1973's The Way We Were, 1976's The Enforcer, and 1983's Sudden Impact. He played Willie Oban in the 1973 adaptation of The Iceman Cometh.

The actor was born in San Francisco and attended Yale University before entering the Marine Corps. Following his honorable discharge, he entered The Actors Studio.

His autobiography, Are You Anybody?: An Actor's Life, was published in 1997.

Read more here.





