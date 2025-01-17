Broadway Dance Center to Host Dance Classes in Support of LA Wildfire Relief Efforts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Dance Center will host dance classes in support of the Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts as part of its recurring BDC Gives series. All proceeds from this series are donated to the LA Fire Department Foundation and The Partnership for Inclusive Disaster Strategies. Wildfire relief classes are open to the public and offered January 18-26, 2025.

HOW TO JOIN:

Each one-hour class is $20. Classes are geared toward all levels, and include a variety of styles including theater, jazz, contemporary, acro, tap, hip-hop, Graham technique, and more.

BDC will donate all profits from these fundraiser classes to the LA Fire Department Foundation and The Partnership for Inclusive Disaster Strategies, aiding in relief efforts for those affected by the LA wildfires.

Register by visiting the BDC Gives web page.

Donations can also be made directly to the LA Fire Department Foundation and/or The Partnership for Inclusive Disaster Strategies, via the links on the BDC Gives web page or the organization pages.