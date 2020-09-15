Broadway Dance Center Hosts Fundraiser Classes For Beirut With Tiler Peck, Sheila Barker and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Broadway Dance Center has announced Leaps for Lebanon, a series of dance classes that will benefit those affected by the August 4 explosion in Beirut.

BDC has teamed up with Michele Assaf and Alissar Caracalla to present a series of classes with industry professionals to raise money for those affected by the August explosion in Beirut. All classes are $20 and are hosted through BDC Online. Proceeds will be donated to Concern Worldwide.

The lineup includes:

Sheila Barker

Joseph Corella

Tyce Diorio

Teddy Forance

Sidi Larbi

Gianna Martello

Krista Miller

Nicholas Palmquist

Tiler Peck

Slam

For more information about Leaps for Lebanon and to register, visit: http://broadwaydancecenter.com/special-event/leaps-for-lebanon

