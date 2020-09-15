Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Dance Center Hosts Fundraiser Classes For Beirut With Tiler Peck, Sheila Barker and More

All classes are $20 and are hosted through BDC Online.

Sep. 15, 2020  
Broadway Dance Center has announced Leaps for Lebanon, a series of dance classes that will benefit those affected by the August 4 explosion in Beirut.

BDC has teamed up with Michele Assaf and Alissar Caracalla to present a series of classes with industry professionals to raise money for those affected by the August explosion in Beirut. All classes are $20 and are hosted through BDC Online. Proceeds will be donated to Concern Worldwide.

The lineup includes:

Sheila Barker

Joseph Corella

Tyce Diorio

Teddy Forance

Sidi Larbi

Gianna Martello

Krista Miller

Nicholas Palmquist

Tiler Peck

Slam

For more information about Leaps for Lebanon and to register, visit: http://broadwaydancecenter.com/special-event/leaps-for-lebanon


