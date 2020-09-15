Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Broadway Dance Center Hosts Fundraiser Classes For Beirut With Tiler Peck, Sheila Barker and More
All classes are $20 and are hosted through BDC Online.
Broadway Dance Center has announced Leaps for Lebanon, a series of dance classes that will benefit those affected by the August 4 explosion in Beirut.
BDC has teamed up with Michele Assaf and Alissar Caracalla to present a series of classes with industry professionals to raise money for those affected by the August explosion in Beirut. All classes are $20 and are hosted through BDC Online. Proceeds will be donated to Concern Worldwide.
The lineup includes:
Sheila Barker
Teddy Forance
Sidi Larbi
Gianna Martello
Krista Miller
Slam
For more information about Leaps for Lebanon and to register, visit: http://broadwaydancecenter.com/special-event/leaps-for-lebanon
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
First Listen! Andrew Lloyd Webber Releases First Song from New CINDERELLA, Sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher
Get a first listen to 'Far Too Late' from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella - the first song revealed and sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher and filmed on th...
THE PROM on Netflix Sets Release Date For December 11
Ryan Murphy has revealed on Twitter that The Prom movie will officially be released on Netflix on December 11....
Judy Kaye Reveals Details on the Filming Process For DIANA
Judy Kaye recently took part in a Mamma Mia reunion on Stars in the House, where she revealed some details about the upcoming filming of Diana....
Watch Jeremy Jordan & Seth Rudetsky In Concert LIVE Tonight!
Tune in tonight for a live, brand new show from Jeremy Jordan! Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in P...
Broadway Jukebox: 75 Show-Stopping Musical Finales
What is a Broadway musical without a big, bold, belty closing number? Whether it's delivered as a last stand from the main character or a harmonious r...
Royally Good News: SIX Will Be The First Musical Returning To The West End Since Lockdown!
Electrifying musical phenomenon SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will become the first West End musical to resume performances in a West End theatre w...