Broadway Conductor and Pianist Sande Campbell Has Passed Away

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Sande Campbell, conductor, arranger, and pianist for several Broadway shows has passed away.

Campbell made her Broadway debut making dance arrangements for Mother Earth in the 1970s. She then went on to play keyboards for Pippin and The Red Shoes, serve as Rehearsal Pianist for The Phantom of the Opera, and was First Associate Conductor and Production Pianist for Grand Hotel, among many others.

Her Off-Broadway credits include work at Playhouse 91, Jewish Repertory Theatre, Cherry Lane Theatre, Promenade Theatre, Players Theatre, Westside Theatre, and Jan Hus Playhouse.

Campbell also was one of the most well-known audition accompanists in New York. She has coached and won roles for countless performers who have gone on to become some of the biggest names on Broadway.