Broadway Catch Up: October 5 - Heidi Blickenstaff, Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner, Sir Patrick Stewart, and More!

Hear performances from Second Stage Theater's Virtual Benefit Celebration, Sir Patrick Stewart's final Sonnet, and more!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's highlights from some of your favorites, including Heidi Blickenstaff, Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner, Sir Patrick Stewart, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Quentin Garzón and Brittany Rodin perform 'Seventeen'!

Quentin Garzón and Brittany Rodin have come together virtually to perform 'Seventeen' from Heathers.

For the month of October, Garzon's videos will serve as a tribute fundraiser to honor his mother-in-law, Yolanda Rodin, who passed away from breast cancer. Each video this month will be in the spirit of Halloween, and will also be raising awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Natalie Weiss and Felicia Boswell perform 'Stand For'!

Natalie Weiss and Felicia Boswell, two stars of the new musical Emojiland, whose Off-Broadway premiere was cut short in March by the pandemic shutdown, have reunited virtually to perform the song "Stand For," supported by a hundred singers and musicians.

Heidi Blickenstaff performs 'I Need Them to See Me'!

On Monday, September 21st, Second Stage Theater's Virtual Benefit Celebration honored Trustee Angela Sun and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt for their extraordinary work, commitment to Second Stage and remarkable impact on American theater.

Watch Heidi Blickenstaff's performance of "I Need Them to See Me" by Kitt below!

Rebecca Luker urges people to email their congressmen regarding ALS drugs

Rebecca Luker has made a video, posted to Kelli O'Hara's Instagram account, providing an update on her condition. Luker was diagnosed with ALS in November 2019. Luker urges people to email their congressmen regarding the drugs that people like herself, and so many others, desperately need.

To help, visit I AM ALS at https://iamals.org/action/ and follow the very simple prompt in the ACT section (HELP BUILD CONGRESSIONAL CHAMPIONS). This prompt will quickly and easily allow you to generate a letter to send to your congressmen, requesting help.

Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley perform 'You Learn to Live Without'!

On Monday, September 21st, Second Stage Theater's Virtual Benefit Celebration honored Trustee Angela Sun and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt for their extraordinary work, commitment to Second Stage and remarkable impact on American theater.

Watch Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner's performance of "You Learn to Live Without" from If/Then below!

Sir Patrick Stewart concludes his #ASonnetADay series with Sonnet 154!

Sir Patrick Stewart has posted the final sonnet in his #ASonnetADay series, which has been going on since the start of the pandemic in March.

"Here's to everyone who has been so kindly watching and listening to these sonnets," he writes. "We never expected anything like this and we appreciate it enormously."

Sonnet 154. The final one. Here's to everyone who has been so kindly watching and listening to these sonnets. We never expected anything like this and we appreciate it enormously. Thank you! #ASonnetADay pic.twitter.com/K2l1UAa3a0 - Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) October 3, 2020

