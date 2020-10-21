Broadway Catch Up: October 21 - HAMILTON's Schuyler Sisters, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ramin Karimloo, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Hamilton's Schuyler Sisters, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ramin Karimloo, and more!

Zachary Quinto talks the Broadway shutdown

The actor appeared on Good Morning America to reflect on the cultural impact of theater closures and talks about his performance in Netflix's "The Boys in the Band."

Ramin Karimloo sings 'Constant Angel'!

Ramin Karimloo has provided a sneak peek at his recent concert at the London Coliseum, that will be streamed on October 23. In the video, Karimloo sings a song from his first full studio album, Human Heart, called Constant Angel.

Cynthia Nixon talks 'Ratched'!

Cynthia Nixon called in to the Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about her exciting role on the Netflix series "Ratched," how she's been trying to walk her cat during quarantine, and the creepy costumes that she and her kids have worn for Halloween.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon have 'Two Goats Who Will Vote'!

Two goats (Jimmy Fallon, Lin-Manuel Miranda) want you to help keep democracy afloat with your vote.

Jennifer Hudson performs election-themed version of 'The Love'!

Academy Award-winning actress and singer Jennifer Hudson appears alongside the band in a new, election-themed version of the Black Eyed Peas' iconic song "The Love."

Ain't Too Proud releases music video for 'I'm Losing You'!

The brand new music video to the Temptations hit "I'm Losing You" features the cast and orchestra of Broadway's Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations. The video, produced by Ain't Too Proud's music director and arranger, Kenny Seymour, was shot and assembled virtually, with musicians and performers recording their own sections in isolation. The video culminates with twin messages supporting Black Lives Matter and urging viewers to vote.

The Schuyler Sisters unite to help get out the vote!

Schuyler Sisters from the many companies of Hamilton came together for a virtual performance of 'The Schuyler Sisters' as part of the production's efforts to help get out the vote!

WORK! Our Schuyler Sisters from various companies performed together to help in our voting efforts... which part are you singing as you watch? pic.twitter.com/VatmgNj1qe - Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) October 21, 2020

