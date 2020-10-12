Broadway Catch Up: October 12 - Samantha Barks, Patrick Page, James Monroe Iglehart, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's highlights from some of your favorites, including Samantha Barks, Patrick Page, James Monroe Iglehart, and more!

Samantha Barks sings 'Safer' from First Date!

Lambert Jackson Productions and Crazy Coqs will present a virtual production of the Broadway musical First Date. Dean Johnson directs Samantha Barks (Casey), Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Man #2), Rufus Kampa (Young Aaron), Simon Lipkin (Aaron), Nicholas McLean (Man #1), and Danielle Steers (Woman #1).

The production will be filmed at Crazy Coqs, then made available for streaming 22 - 24 October at 7.30pm.

James Monroe Iglehart discusses the Broadway shutdown

In the wake of the recent news that the Broadway shutdown has been extended through May 2021, performer James Monroe Iglehart talked to MSNBC to give some inspiring words, as well as discuss what he thinks has to happen in order for Broadway to safely make its return.

Patrick Page discusses Iago's speech from Othello!

Explore Iago with celebrated Shakespearean actor and Tony Award-nominee Patrick Page! He joined host Nathan Winkelstein, Red Bull's Associate Artistic Director, on October 5, 2020 for a conversation focused on Iago's speech from the first act Shakespeare's Othello.

Les Mis, Phantom, and Mary Poppins perform on Britain's Got Talent!

The combined companies of Les Misérables - The Staged Concert, The Phantom of the Opera and Mary Poppins all got together to perform on Britain's Got Talent this weekend.

After seven months of total shutdown, 60 performers have come together to conjure up the dazzling lights of the West End including Michael Ball, Matt Lucas, Carrie Hope Fletcher, John Owen-Jones, Shan Ako, Killian Donnelly, Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp.

Cynthia Erivo, Adam Lambert, Andrea Bocelli, and more perform at the Virtual Carousel of Hope Ball!

This weekend, event chair and host Barbara Davis and co-chair Dana Davis led a star-studded line-up of talent for the 2020 Carousel of Hope Ball, put on by the Children's Diabetes Foundation, which raised over $1 Million for clinical care and diabetes research for the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes.

