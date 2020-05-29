Broadway Catch Up: May 29 - Andrew Lloyd Webber, Caitlin Kinnunen, Betty Buckley, Matt Doyle, Orfeh, and More!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Caitlin Kinnunen, Betty Buckley, Matt Doyle, Orfeh, and more!

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Gary Barlow discuss the creation of 'Sing'!

Webber has shared a video of himself and Gary Barlow reuniting virtually to discuss the creation of their song, Sing!

In a Twitter post, Andrew Lloyd Webber shared: "Lots of wonderful memories presenting it to HM The Queen. Gary and I are so proud that it is still being sung by so many children and choirs all over the world."

I very much enjoyed chatting to my friend @GaryBarlow about the creation of our special song we wrote together. Lots of wonderful memories presenting it to HM The Queen. Gary and I are so proud that it is still being sung by so many children and choirs all over the world. - ALW pic.twitter.com/dFPyf2jFqd - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) May 28, 2020

Andrea Macasaet, Solea Pfeiffer, and more sing 'A Woman's Worth'!

Five powerhouse leading ladies of Broadway and Off-Broadway have teamed up with playwright/composer November Christine in a musical tribute to the women of the essential workforce. Check out Nasia Thomas (Caroline, or Change), Andrea Macasaet (SIX), L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Arianna Afsar, and Solea Pfeiffer singing the rousing rock anthem, "A Woman's Worth," from November Christine's new musical LEGACY!

Singers join Orfeh for virtual #MysteryMelody performance!

Singers are asked to learn harmony lines of a mystery song, arranged and posted by series creator, Jake Odmark. Singers then submit self-taped videos performing one of the vocal parts with the hopes of being selected for the final performance. Once the singers are picked and the parts are assembled, the mystery melody is revealed along with the addition of a mystery lead vocalist.

For the first round, Tony-nominee Orfeh stepped up to perform a snip of Whitney Houston's 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' along with the lucky singers selected to sing backup.

Caitlin Kinnunen sings from Frankie the Musical!

Today, Broadway Records releases the Cast Concept Album for FRANKIE! THE MUSICAL, featuring music and lyrics by teen writer Elise Marra. Hear Caitlin Kinnunen sing 'Take a Deep Breath'!

Broadway and West End star Alistair Brammer has launched Lockdown Duets, a new Instagram series "connecting Broadway stars and West End stars in solidarity to sing duets during this time of theatre darkness."

Some recent installments include Betty Buckley, Rebecca Lock, Matt Doyle, Danny Mac, Ali Ewoldt and Emma Kingston!

View this post on Instagram Broadway legend Betty Buckley, ( @blbuckley ) is best known for originating the role of Grizabella in the Broadway production of Cats, for which she won a Tony award. Her rendition of Memory earned her the title 'the voice of Broadway' from New York Magazine. As well as being an established veteran of TV and film, and with Grammy and Emmy nominations under her belt, some highlights from her vast Broadway career include 1776, Pippin, Song and Dance, Drood, Carrie, Sunset Boulevard and Triumph of Love. Most recently she played the role of Dolly Levi in the US tour of Hello Dolly. In 2012 she was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame. She sings with Rebecca Lock ( @beingbeckylock ), who she worked with on Dear World in London. Rebecca's extensive body of work includes the West Emd productions of Martin Guerre, Oh, What a Lovely War (National Theatre), Mary Poppins, Avenue Q, Phantom of the Opera, Chess, Mamma Mia, and Heathers. Most recently she starred in the West End production of Kander and Ebb's Curtains. #lockdownduets #theatre #theater #musicaltheatre #broadway #westend #musicals #memory #bettybuckley #rebeccalock #newyork #london #ohio #wonderfultown A post shared by Alistair Brammer (@lockdown_duets) on May 13, 2020 at 11:41am PDT

View this post on Instagram Danny Mac is currently appearing as Edward in the West End production of Pretty Woman: The Musical. His other London theatre credits include Les Miserables, Wicked, On the Town, and White Christmas. He has also starred in Sunset Boulevard and Amélie. He is best known in the UK for playing Mark "Dodger" Savage in soap opera, Hollyoaks. He sings with Broadway regular Matt Doyle, who is currently playing the role of Jamie in Marianne Elliot's gender bent production of Company. His Broadway credits also include the original cast of Spring Awakening, the 2009 revival of Bye Bye Birdie, War Horse, Book of Mormon, Sweeney Todd and A Clock Work Orange. He also sang the role of Peter on the recording of Bare: A Pop Opera, the role he reprises in this video. #lockdownduets #theatre #theater #musicaltheatre #broadway #westend #musicals #memory #mattdoyle #dannymac #newyork #london #bare A post shared by Alistair Brammer (@lockdown_duets) on May 20, 2020 at 11:45am PDT

View this post on Instagram Ali Ewoldt made her Broadway debut as Cosette in the 2006 revival of Les Miserables. More recently she played the role of Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera. Her other credits include The King and I, West Side Story, The Fantasticks and Secret Garden. She sings with Emma Kingston, who is best known for playing the title role in Evita. She also played Vanessa in the acclaimed London production of In The Heights. Her other credits include Fiddler on the Roof, Grease, Priscilla: Queen of the Desert, West Side Story and most recently Luisa in Zorro. #lockdownduets #theatre #theater #musicaltheatre #broadway #westend #musicals #emmakingston #evita #aliewoldt #celinedion #andreabocelli #phantomoftheopera #newyork #london A post shared by Alistair Brammer (@lockdown_duets) on May 28, 2020 at 12:20pm PDT

