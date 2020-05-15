Broadway Catch Up: May 15 - Leslie Odom, Jr., the Cast of DIANA, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Leslie Odom, Jr., the cast of Diana, and more!

The cast of Diana show off their dance skills!

The Broadway company of Diana is showing off their impressive dance moves in choreographer Kelly Devine's epic DANCE BATTLE ROYALE.

Leslie Odom Jr. was a guest on Wednesday night's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he talked working with Josh Gad on "Central Park" for Apple TV. Leslie also performs his hit single "Go Crazy" with a little help from his daughter.

Gonzalez-Nacer, who plays one of the Fates in Hadestown, recently performed a cover of Sara Bareilles' 'Orpheus.' Aside from the obvious connection between Hadestown and the song title, she thought the song was so comforting and the lyrics couldn't be more perfect right now.

Brandon Uranowitz, Isabelle McCalla, and more appear on Gallery View!

GALLERY VIEW finds White Star, the "11th largest toilet paper company...in New England", struggling to keep up with demand, production and competence in the age of COVID-19. Made up of a quirky cast of earnest hard-workers and entitled hangers-on, can the White Star team get its (ahem) act together to distribute toilet paper when it's most needed?

Written by Broadway veterans Ellyn Marie Marsh & Gavin Lodge, Gallery View features Tony winner Faith Prince, Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz, as well as Adinah Alexander, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Arica Jackson, Isabelle McCalla, Charlie Pollock, Cody Jameson Strand and Tad Wilson.

Nicholas Rodriguez sings 'Brave'!

He performed the song as part of Milwaukee Rep's Our Home to Your Home series!





