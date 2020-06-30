Broadway Catch Up: June 30 - HADESTOWN Cast, Daveed Diggs, Christopher Jackson, Ben Platt, and More!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including the cast of Hadestown, Patti LuPone, Daveed Diggs, Christopher Jackson, Ben Platt, and more!

The cast of Hadestown teams up with the MLB for 'Wait For Me'!

Hadestown and past and present Major League Baseball players have come together and released two exclusive videos in celebration of the start of Spring Training and Broadway's eventual and inevitable return.

The video of "Wait For Me" features new lyrics by Anaïs Mitchell, and includes Steven Brault and Reeve Carney sharing the part of Orpheus and Josh Bell and Andre Dé Shields sharing the role of Hermes, as well as the Hadestown Fates Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Kay Trinidad.

A new project "Soundtrack Of Our Lives: A Celebration For The Film & TV Music Community" brings together talent from all across the entertainment world to celebrate the contributions of everyone involved in making music for your favorite movies and shows to raise funds for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The special celebrates and supports music for film and TV with messages from a slew of stars including some familiar Broadway faces like Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, Orfeh, Andy Karl and at-home performances from casts of La La Land, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Aladdin and more!

Christopher Jackson chats Hamilton and more on Tamron Hall!

Tony Award-nominee Christopher Jackson appeared on a recent episode of Tamron Hall to discuss the highly anticipated premiere of "Hamilton," coming to Disney+ on July 3.

On watching the musical for the first time from a brand new perspective, Jackson said: "Wow. Now I kind of see what the big deal is about...You know when you're in the middle of it, it is an experience but as soon as one show is over with, the next show begins. So it's a hard thing to understand in terms of just the magnitude of the effect that it has and that it has had. And the fact that more people have listened to it than have been able to see it. And in one weekend that number will just be blown out of the water."

Daveed Diggs talks Hamilton and more on Good Morning America!

aveed Diggs was a guest on Good Morning America Monday to talk with Robin Roberts about the upcoming release of Hamilton on Disney Plus!

During the interview, Diggs shared what he hopes audiences take from the film, saying, "We're in this moment in our country with the renewed awareness around the Black Lives Matter movement sort of spawned by the deaths of George Floyd and Brianna Taylor and Rashard Brooks, and this movement's really led by young people, those are the folks we see really out here leading the charge, and this is a film about how young people change the world. You gotta remember Hamilton and all the Sons of Liberty were 19, 18, 19 years old they were fighting in the revolution. These big ideas came out of very young people and young people are really the folks who gravitated towards this show first, and most vocally, so I hope they find a source of inspiration."

Ben Platt talks The Politician and more on Good Morning America!

Ben Platt spoke with Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos on Monday to discuss the second season of his hit Netflix series The Politician!

During the interview, Platt shared what it was like working with Judith Light and Bette Midler. He told Stephanopoulos, "Judith is you know someone I've admired forever. She's the warmest most wonderful human being possible and then you've got Bette Midler who I've grown up watching giving just iconic comedic performances and musical performances, and so many things and so to be therE first person and experience that she has still every bit of that ability is was really really special."

Randy Rainbow says to 'Cover Your Freakin' Face' in latest song parody!

In his latest musical parody, Randy Rainbow wants Trump to stop spreading droplets all over the place by covering his freakin' face. Check out the Bye Bye Birdie spoof!

