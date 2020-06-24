Broadway Catch Up: June 24 - Leslie Odom, Jr., Laura Benanti, Norm Lewis, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's highlights from some of your favorites, including Leslie Odom, Jr., Laura Benanti, Norm Lewis, and more!

Leslie Odom, Jr. chats with GMA and shares sneak peek at 'The Room Where It Happens'!

Tony Award-winning actor Leslie Odom, Jr. was a guest on Good Morning America on Tuesday to talk about the upcoming release of Hamilton on Disney+! During the interview, GMA shared a special sneak peek of Odom, Jr. performing "The Room Wheer It Happens" from the hit musical.

Odom, Jr. also spoke about the upcoming film he stars in, "One Night in Miami," where he plays the legendary soul singer Sam Cooke.

Laura Benanti's Melania Trump returns to The Late Show!

Laura Benanti's Melania Trump has returned! She appeared on last night's Late Show With Stephen Colbert to share what she thought of the President's campaign rally in Tulsa and whether or not we should believe the stories about her in the book "The Art of Her Deal."

When asked what she thought of the Tulsa rally, Benanti's Melania said, "Like his performance every night, way smaller than promised, and everyone involved should get tested."

Norm Lewis performs 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' at Lincoln Center!

CBS This Morning's Anthony Mason headed to Lincoln Center to see how the famed venue is handling their first closure in 61 years. Mason also looked at how they're finding healing through the arts, and asked Tony-nominated actor and singer Norm Lewis to bring music back to Lincoln Center with a special performance.

Lewis took to the Lincoln Center plaza to perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing," the song that the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) adopted as its official song.

A new concept video has been released of Donna Vivino & Larry Hochman performing 'Smile' for the Fair Lawn Performing Arts Hall Of Fame.

