Broadway Catch Up: June 23 - Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Kristin Chenoweth, and More!

Jessie Mueller performs 'On My Own' for The Seth Concert Series!

Jessie recently appeared as part of Seth Rudetsky's digital concert series!

One of the highlights of the concert showed just how spontaneous this series is. Jessie and Seth were talking about how the concert was completely live and how anything could happen. Suddenly, Seth started the opening notes of "On My Own" from Les Miserables and Jessie launched into her best Eponine. Neither of them rehearsed it, or even had the music, but they got through the whole thing brilliantly with Jessie claiming that all she could hear in her head was Lea Salonga!

Lin-Manuel Miranda reveals he's writing a new Disney animated musical!

"I'm actually writing a new animated musical with Disney animation. I'm collaborating with the Zootopia guys and Jared Bush, who wrote Moana with me. It's set in Colombia, in Latin America, and that's all I can say before Bob Iger just shows up at my house," Miranda jokes.

RISE UP if you're excited for #Hamilfilm to stream on @disneyplus on July 3! @lin_manuel takes us through the groundbreaking filming process of the musical special. a??i?? https://t.co/bRwIBvhrgP pic.twitter.com/nSeaMuiRhR - Good Morning America (@GMA) June 22, 2020

Andrew Lloyd Webber gives a sneak peek at music from Cinderella!

The composer has given a sneak peek at what the music is going to sound like in his upcoming production of Cinderella!

"Sadly no recorded vocals at this stage, so you'll have to put up with our singing for now!" he writes on Twitter.

Orchestrations for @ALWCinderella continue. Sadly no recorded vocals at this stage, so you'll have to put up with our singing for now! - ALW pic.twitter.com/SnbXbQCrbd - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) June 22, 2020

Kristin Chenoweth makes an appearance on Josh Swallows Broadway!

On the Josh Swallows Broadway Livestream, host Josh Lamon invited 5 musical theatre graduates from the class of 2020 onto the show to talk about the challenges they are facing leaving school and heading into an already difficult industry. Josh decided to surprise them with Kristin Chenoweth!

Stage and screen star Fran Drescher just celebrated twenty years of being cancer-free with a virtual cabaret benefit for Cancer Schmancer. The special event featured appearances by Broadway favorites Bette Midler and Patti LuPone. Additional guests included: Rosie O'Donnell, Ann Hampton Callaway, Judy Gold, Peter Marc Jacobson, Nicolas King, Lesli Margherita, Adam Rogers, Gabrielle Stravelli, Renee Taylor, Steven Weber, Matt Manuel, Jelani Remy, Jawan Jackson, James Harkness, and Nik Walker

The ladies of Chicago sing a quarantine-inspired 'Cell Block Tango'!

What happens when quarantine comes to the Cook County Jail? Watch as stars of Broadway's Chicago, Amra-Faye Wright, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Pilar Millhollen, Rachel Schur and Tonya Wathen, join forces for a new version of the "Cell Block Tango" on Sunday Morning!

Steve Martin performs with members of the Philadelphia Orchestra!

The Philadelphia Orchestra presented its virtual gala, HearNOW, on June 20.

GRAMMY Award-winning musician and actor Steve Martin appeared in a unique collaboration with musicians of the Orchestra. The remote performance titled 'Office Supples' can be seen below.

