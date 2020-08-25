Broadway Catch Up: August 25 - Rachel Bay Jones, Phillipa Soo, Megan Hilty, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

Jones performs from Next to Normal, Soo talks about Hamilton, and more!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Rachel Bay Jones, Phillipa Soo, Megan Hilty, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Colton Ryan and Caitlin Houlahan perform 'I Want You'!

Girl from the North Country just released a new music video featuring cast members Colton Ryan and Caitlin Houlahan coming together virtually to perform their version of "I Want You".

Prior to the Broadway shutdown, Colton Ryan played Gene Laine and Caitlin Houlahan played Kate Draper in Girl from the North Country.

Rachel Bay Jones performs 'I Miss the Mountains'!

Check out an exclusive clip from Jones' concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, featuring Jones singing 'I Miss the Mountains' from Next to Normal.

Megan Hilty performs an optimistic medley!

Megan Hilty is looking on the bright side of life with a new virtual performance with her husband, Brian Gallagher.

Check out Megan and Brian below as they mash up two optimistic anthems, 'Tomorrow' from Annie and the classic tune, 'Look for the Silver Lining.'

Phillipa Soo discusses Hamilton with the Latino Victory Project!

Latino Victory Project will be hosting an exclusive, one-night-only virtual conversation with Lin-Manuel Miranda and The Women of HAMILTON, the Original Broadway Schuyler Sisters - Renée Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), and Phillipa Soo (Eliza Schuyler Hamilton) - on Tuesday, August 25 at 8:30pm EST.

