Broadway Catch Up: April 15 - Laura Benanti Covers 'Sucker', Will Chase Channels Joe Exotic, and More!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's videos, from stars including Laura Benanti, Will Chase, Jason Robert Brown, Linda Lavin, Ramin Karimloo, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Laura Benanti covers 'Sucker' by the Jonas Brothers!

The accompanying music video features footage of her friends, family, loved ones, and young people she connected with via her #SunshineSongs series.

Benanti will donate 100% of her earnings from the recording to Foodcorps.

Ramin Karimloo performs 'Worlds Apart' from Big River!

Karimloo posted a video on Facebook of himself, and his friend Yu-San, performing the song!

Will Chase channels 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic!

Broadway couple Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson have released a new music video for their parody tune, "Tigers and Young Men," based on the popular Netflix series, Tiger King.

Jason Robert Brown performs 'When I'm Seven-Four'!

The composer joined forces with Mike Titlebaum, director of jazz studies at Ithaca, for an arrangement of the Beatles's "When I'm Sixty-Four" in isolation.

The new version of the song, titled "When I'm Seven-Four", features video-editing from Mike, who included clips of himself and Jason in college together.

Aladdin cast members teach the choreography for 'Arabian Nights'! The modified choreography featured in this video is intended to encourage active lifestyles through dance. It is important to pay attention, be aware of your surroundings and your body and be sure to consult your physician before taking part in any physical activity. The choreography performed in this video is executed by trained dance professionals.

Linda Lavin debuts new character, 'Yvette Slosch'!

Lavin has debuted a short video featuring a new character 'Yvette Slosch', created by Jazz violinist and collaborator Aaron Weinstein!

Todd Buonopane sings in his bathtub!

The performer took on songs from Grease, The Drowsy Chaperone, and more!





