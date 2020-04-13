Broadway Catch Up: April 13 - Sierra Boggess, Ben Platt, Laura Benanti, Judi Dench, Glenn Close, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's videos, from stars including Glenn Close, Ben Platt, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Patrick Stewart, Laura Benanti, Dame Judi Dench, Sierra Boggess, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Sir Patrick Stewart reads more Shakespeare!

The actor continued his #ASonnetADay posts on Twitter, with Sonnet 73.

Jennifer Holliday performs a hymn!

The performer took to Twitter to post an inspirational video of herself singing the hymn "His Eye is on the Sparrow." She wished everyone a happy Easter and Passover blessings.

Sierra Boggess performs 'Come to My Garden'!

Sierra Boggess took to YouTube to post a video of herself, her sister Summer Boggess, and her brother in law Brian Hertz performing 'Come to My Garden' from The Secret Garden!

Gina Naomi Baez returns with a West Side Story parody!

Baez is back with another quarantine parody! This time she performs as Anita and Maria from West Side Story in the song and music video "A Boy Like That Might Spread Corona."

Jon Rua performs from Two River Theater's The Hombres!

The Hombres would have opened on April 11th at Two River Theater. A video has been released of choreographer Jon Rua discussing the role of dance in the show and performing a number.

Patrick Dunn performs a Les Miserables parody!

Patrick Dunn, the current Jean Valjean of the Les Misérables North American Tour, has shared his pandemic parody of 'Bring Him Home' lovingly changed to 'Stay at Home'.

Tony-winner Ben Platt took a seat at the keyboard today to deliver an Ariana Grande cover for his followers! Check out the Tony-winner below singing her ballad, "Needy" (in the original key, natch)

Dame Judi Dench makes an Easter video!

A video was posted on Twitter by Dench's grandson, Sam Williams, of Dench donning a bunny hat, and saying "happy Easter!"

Laura Benanti sings a message of healing!

Benanti took to social media to mourn the loss of her grandmother and to send a message of healing to fans dealing with loss and trauma throughout this difficult time.

Glenn Close tributes New York!

Close took to yesterday to post a touching tribute to New York. She goes on to discuss her early years living in Manhattan, how to city shaped her theater career, and more.

Andrew Lloyd Webber creates a virtual 'Hosanna' choir!

The composer challenged fans to sing along with Hosanna, from Jesus Christ Superstar, when he played the song on his Twitter recently.

Now, Webber created a virtual choir, putting together some of the submissions he received. The video even features cast members from Jesus Christ Superstar Live, including Brandon Victor Dixon, John Legend, and more!





