Broadway-Aimed MISS MAUDE Will Have World Premiere in Houston This Month

A.D. Players at the George Theater will present the world premiere of Broadway-aimed Miss Maude this month.

Miss Maude tells the remarkable true story of the relationship between LIFE Magazine photographer, W. Eugene Smith and South Carolina nurse and midwife, Maude Callen. Smith's photo essay, 'Nurse Midwife', "opened a window on a world that, surely, countless LIFE readers had never seen - and perhaps had never even imagined" according to LIFE itself. Continuing to draw people together, this story takes new life in its very first theatrical telling.

This world premiere is directed by Sheldon Epps, who was recently appointed Senior Artistic Advisor at Ford's Theatre in Washington D.C., has helmed multiple Tony Award and Olivier Award nominated productions. Bruce Long, current Executive Director of CITA and Founder of The Repertoire Fund, has been on the producing team for five Broadway and London West End productions that have received four Tony Awards and two Olivier Awards and collected 15 Tony Award nominations and eight Olivier Award nominations. Martin Casella, a member of the Writers Guild of America and The Dramatist Guild, is a seasoned playwright of stage (Black Tom Island, The Irish Curse) and screen (One Night Stand, One Life to Live).

The two leads in the production are Rosalyn Coleman playing MAUDE CALLEN, and Robert Eli, playing Eugene Smith. Coleman has recently appeared on Broadway in To Kill A Mockingbird, while Eli has appeared at Lincoln Center in Saturn Returns.

The rest of the production creative team includes scenic designer David Gallo (Tony Award winner MEMPHIS, lighting designer David Lander (Drama Desk winner, Tony Award nominee Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo), projections designer, John Narun (Torch Song), Costume Designer, Dana Rebecca Woods, (What I Learned in Paris), and sound designer, Shawn St. John (Dear Jack, Dear Louise).

This award-winning team of artistic professionals hope, after a successful run in Houston, to transfer this production to Broadway.

Miss Maude will preview at The George Theater Wednesday Sept 21 through Thursday September 29 with the official press opening on Friday, Sep. 30. Performances run Wednesdays through Sundays until October 23.