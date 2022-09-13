Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway-Aimed MISS MAUDE Will Have World Premiere in Houston This Month

Broadway-Aimed MISS MAUDE Will Have World Premiere in Houston This Month

The production will preview September 21 - 29 with the official press opening on Friday, September 30.

Sep. 13, 2022  

A.D. Players at the George Theater will present the world premiere of Broadway-aimed Miss Maude this month.

Miss Maude tells the remarkable true story of the relationship between LIFE Magazine photographer, W. Eugene Smith and South Carolina nurse and midwife, Maude Callen. Smith's photo essay, 'Nurse Midwife', "opened a window on a world that, surely, countless LIFE readers had never seen - and perhaps had never even imagined" according to LIFE itself. Continuing to draw people together, this story takes new life in its very first theatrical telling.

This world premiere is directed by Sheldon Epps, who was recently appointed Senior Artistic Advisor at Ford's Theatre in Washington D.C., has helmed multiple Tony Award and Olivier Award nominated productions. Bruce Long, current Executive Director of CITA and Founder of The Repertoire Fund, has been on the producing team for five Broadway and London West End productions that have received four Tony Awards and two Olivier Awards and collected 15 Tony Award nominations and eight Olivier Award nominations. Martin Casella, a member of the Writers Guild of America and The Dramatist Guild, is a seasoned playwright of stage (Black Tom Island, The Irish Curse) and screen (One Night Stand, One Life to Live).

The two leads in the production are Rosalyn Coleman playing MAUDE CALLEN, and Robert Eli, playing Eugene Smith. Coleman has recently appeared on Broadway in To Kill A Mockingbird, while Eli has appeared at Lincoln Center in Saturn Returns.

The rest of the production creative team includes scenic designer David Gallo (Tony Award winner MEMPHIS, lighting designer David Lander (Drama Desk winner, Tony Award nominee Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo), projections designer, John Narun (Torch Song), Costume Designer, Dana Rebecca Woods, (What I Learned in Paris), and sound designer, Shawn St. John (Dear Jack, Dear Louise).

This award-winning team of artistic professionals hope, after a successful run in Houston, to transfer this production to Broadway.

Miss Maude will preview at The George Theater Wednesday Sept 21 through Thursday September 29 with the official press opening on Friday, Sep. 30. Performances run Wednesdays through Sundays until October 23.


Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Is Coming To Detroit Opera House December 6 - 18TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Is Coming To Detroit Opera House December 6 - 18
September 13, 2022

Broadway In Detroit has announced that tickets for TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL will go on sale Friday, September 30 at 10:00 a.m. for 16 performances from December 6 - 18.
Los Altos Stage Company To Present FOLLIES 2022: THE SCANDALOUS SEDITION SEQUELLos Altos Stage Company To Present FOLLIES 2022: THE SCANDALOUS SEDITION SEQUEL
September 13, 2022

Follies, the long-standing fundraiser for Los Altos Stage Company returns to Bus Barn Theater on October 6, 7, and 8, 2022. Each performance of the updated show, 'The Scandalous Sedition Sequel' will feature guest emcees and begins at 7:30 p.m. at the theater, located at 97 Hillview Ave., Los Altos. Proceeds enable Los Altos Stage Company to support local arts and youth educational programming.  
Stephen King's Horror Classic MISERY Announced At Cinnabar TheaterStephen King's Horror Classic MISERY Announced At Cinnabar Theater
September 13, 2022

Petaluma's premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, continues their 50th anniversary season with the thriller drama “Misery”, performing October 14-30th, 2022. 
RAWdance and TJPA's Salesforce Park Present STEP/SONG/STORY: A Sunday Series at Salesforce Rooftop ParkRAWdance and TJPA's Salesforce Park Present STEP/SONG/STORY: A Sunday Series at Salesforce Rooftop Park
September 13, 2022

RAWdance has announced Step/Song/Story: A Sunday Series at TJPA's Salesforce Rooftop Park. Conceived, curated, and choreographed by RAWdance Co-Artistic Director Katerina Wong, Step/Song/Story is a live, collaborative storytelling event bringing together Bay Area dancers, musicians, and text-based/literary artists for a public cross-disciplinary performance.
The Venetian Las Vegas Presents FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREMEThe Venetian Las Vegas Presents FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME
September 13, 2022

Before 'Hamilton' . . . Before 'In the Heights' . . . there was FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME. From producer Lin-Manuel Miranda and fresh from Broadway, FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME brings hip-hop improv to The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Nov. 10. Recipient of a 2020 Special Tony Award, FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME, directed by Thomas Kail, is a non-stop blend of hip-hop, improvisational comedy, music, and vocal stylings.