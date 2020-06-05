Broadway Advocacy Coalition Will Host 3-Day Forum- Broadway for Black Lives Matter
On June 10th, 11th, and 12th, the Broadway Advocacy Coalition will host a three-part forum for the Broadway community to heal, listen, and hold itself accountable to its history of white supremacy. Registration for all three events is now open.
This forum is rooted in the Broadway theater community, but is intended for all who work in the theater industry: actors, stage managers, producers, ushers, marketing interns, industry vets, recent theater grads, from New York and beyond. We are creating a space for us all to come together and begin the process of becoming an anti-racist and equitable community.
Broadway Advocacy Coalition is committed to creating a safe virtual environment and maintains the right to remove any participants disregarding the safety or well being of other participants.
DAY 1:
A Day of Healing
Wednesday, June 10th
5:00pm to 6:30pm ET
A safe space for black artists and industry members to share their experiences with racism, gain resources for self care, and identify the tools of unlearning the effects of systematic oppression. This day is intended for black artists and industry members only. Please respect that space.
DAY 2:
A Day of Listening
Thursday, June 11th
5:00pm to 6:30pm ET
A space to center the experiences of black industry professionals, while challenging white allies to bear witness and reflect on what it means to dismantle implicit bias as it relates to institutional, structural, interpersonal and internalized racism.
DAY 3:
A Day of Accountability
Friday, June 12th
5:00pm to 6:30pm ET
A space to begin examining accountability within the Broadway industry - rooted in its history of individual and systemic racism. This is a time to collectively manifest an anti-racist theatrical landscape, while exploring the steps towards realizing that dream.
