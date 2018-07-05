Brief 7/5: Read the Reviews For O'Hara and Watanabe in THE KING AND I, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - July 04, 2018

The multi Tony Award-winning production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I has transfered from Broadway to London this month following a critically acclaimed 16 month run at New York's Lincoln Center Theater and an unprecedented continuing record-breaking sold out USA tour.. (more...)

2) Preview Performances for Joel Grey-Directed Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Begin Today

by BWW News Desk - July 04, 2018

The highly anticipated American premiere of the Yiddish language Fiddler on the Roof, presented by the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) begins preview PERFORMANCE Off Broadway at the Museum of Jewish Heritage today, July 4th, with Press Opening slated for Sunday, July 15 and a VIP gala performance on Monday, July 16. Helmed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Joel Grey, the acclaimed musical is being presented for an 8-week limited engagement through August 26.. (more...)

3) BWW's Guide to 4th of July TV Celebrations - Chita Rivera, Brandon Victor Dixon, Renee Fleming, & More!

by TV News Desk - July 04, 2018

With the celebration of America's birthday just around the corner, BWW brings you a guide to this year's Fourth of July television specials, featuring performances by Broadway Icon Chita Rivera, Opera Legend and CAROUSEL on Broadway star Renee Fleming, and more! As always, we will be bringing you video of the appearances as soon as they become available. Check out what's in store for the 4th below!. (more...)

4) Oh Say Can They Sing! Broadway Belts Out the National Anthem

by BWW News Desk - July 04, 2018

Oh, say can you see... all the Broadway stars who have sung this song? Well now you can! It's America's birthday, and what better way to celebrate than with some of Broadway's best renditions of our national anthem.. (more...)

5) A Very Musical History Lesson: America 101

by BWW News Desk - July 04, 2018

Happy 242nd birthday, America! On July 4, 1776, the thirteen colonies officially declared independence from Great Britain, forming a brand new nation, which today celebrates over two centuries of freedom and democracy. In that time, our country has been through war and peace, prosperity and poverty, progress and stagnation.. (more...)

-The SheNYC Summer Theater Festival kicks off today!

BWW Exclusive: Paige Davis, Ellen Harvey, Ciara Renee & More Celebrate 10 Years of Broadway Sessions!

What we're geeking out over: Get A First Look At AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Kennedy Center

Check out more photos here!

What we're watching: SKINTIGHT's Idina Menzel Talks the 'Relief' of Starring in a Straight Play

Social Butterfly: In Which Show Do Our Readers Think Jeremy Jordan Should Make His Broadway Return?

Jeremy Jordan has been teasing that he's coming back to Broadway. What show would you like to see him join? - BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) July 3, 2018

