BWW TV Exclusive: Paige Davis, Ellen Harvey, Ciara Renee & More Celebrate 10 Years of Broadway Sessions!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Sessions

Well, we did it! Broadway Sessions recently celebrated it's 10th anniversary with a full blown SUPER SHOW! We invited back some of our favorite performers to recreate some of our favorite musical moments. We also had some incredible new memories made! Our All-Star cast dazzled the SRO room. Enjoy these highlights by Paige Davis, Kevin Chamberlin, Ciara Renee, Nick Adams, Kennedy Caughell, Jeremy Stolle, Kelvin Moon Loh, Alex Grayson. Bre Jackson, Colton Ryan, F. Michael Haynie, Erica Lustig, Tracy McDowell, Adinah Alexander, Jen Perry, Jed Resnick, Imari Hardon, Isabel Kruse and more!

Broadway Sessions is now on summer hiatus. Stay tuned to Broadway Sessions on social media @BwaySessions to keep up on our late summer/early fall return.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

Related Articles