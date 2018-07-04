BWW's Guide to 4th of July TV Celebrations - Chita Rivera, Brandon Victor Dixon, Renee Fleming, & More!

Happy birthday, America! In honor of this special day, BroadwayWorld brings you a guide to this year's Fourth of July television specials, featuring performances by Broadway Icon Chita Rivera, Brandon Victor Dixon, Opera Legend and CAROUSEL on Broadway star Renee Fleming, and more! As always, we will be bringing you video of the appearances as soon as they become available.

Check out what's in store for the 4th below!

MACY'S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR:

NBC's annual MACY'S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR celebrates Independence Day this year with performances from dynamic artists such as Broadway star, most recently seen in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE, Brandon Victor Dixon; three-time Grammy Award Winner and current host of THE VOICE, Kelly Clarkson; Pop Music Icon and star of the 2012 EVITA Revival, Ricky Martin; along with country music superstars Blake Shelton and Keith Urban. Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman join as hosts of the broadcast airing Wednesday, July 4 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC.

A CAPITOL FOURTH:

Emmy Award-nominated actor and producer John Stamos(FULLER HOUSE, SCREAM QUEENS) is set to host the 38th annual edition of PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH, broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. The all-star musical and fireworks extravaganza will kick off the country's 242nd birthday. Joining the all-star line-up for the 38th annual edition of PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH, the country's longest-running live national July 4 TV tradition, are theatrical icon and triple-threat Broadway legend Chita Rivera, multi-platinum pop singer and songwriter Andy Grammer, and THE VOICE Season 14 finalist Kyla Jade. Grammer will perform his hit "Back Home," the lead single from his Gold-certified album Magazines or Novels, on America's national Independence Day celebration. Gospel singer Jade will open the show with a performance of the "National Anthem."

The festivities will also feature all-star musical performances by: multi-platinum selling music legend Jimmy Buffett with the Broadway cast of the new musical ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, making their first stop after Broadway at the U.S. Capitol before launching a national tour; 'America's Band," the iconic multi-platinum selling music legends The Beach Boys; three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling artist Pentatonix; legendary Motown stars The Temptations; acclaimed multi-platinum country music singer-songwriter and winner of the iHeartRadio Music Award for Best New Country Artist Luke Combs; country music star and AMERICAN IDOL alum Lauren Alaina; 12-time Grammy Award-winner and gospel legend Cece Winans; and world-renowned four-time Grammy Award-winning soprano superstar Renée Fleming, who will be performing her show-stopping anthem from the current hit Broadway production of CAROUSEL.

A CAPITOL FOURTH airs on PBS Wednesday, July 4, 2018 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. ET before a concert audience of hundreds of thousands, millions more at home, as well as to our troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network. The program can also be heard live in stereo over NPR member stations nationwide. In addition, the concert will be live-streamed online on Facebook Live and http://www.pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth and available as Video on Demand for a limited time only, July 4 to July 18, 2018.

BOSTON POPS FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR:

The Boston Pops, under the direction of Keith Lockhart, will present the annual BOSTON POPS FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR, to be broadcast this year on Bloomberg TV. (see details below!) The Pops will also pay tribute to the legendary American musician Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990) as part of an international celebration marking the centennial of his birth. The Pops is very happy to announce that the legendary singer/actor/dancer Rita Moreno, who played the role of Anita in the film adaptation of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's groundbreaking Broadway musical, West Side Story, will make a special appearance on the July 3 and 4 performances in honor of the Bernstein centennial tribute. Recipient of the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for that role, Rita Moreno is one of only twelve artists to have won all four major annual American entertainment awards, including an Oscar, an Emmy, a Grammy, and a Tony.

