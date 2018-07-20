Brief 7/20: PRETTY WOMAN Begins Previews Tonight, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Matt Tamanini - July 19, 2018

With the IN THE HEIGHTS film currently in pre-production, Lin-Manuel Miranda is looking to extend his reach into musical films as Deadline is reporting that the multi-talented star will make his feature film directorial debut with the big screen adaptation of Jonathan Larson's TICK, TICK... BOOM!. (more...)

2) BWW Interview: Paul Taylor-Mills Talks HEATHERS and The Other Palace

by Nicole Ackman - July 19, 2018

Paul Taylor-Mills has recently stepped down as the Artistic Director of The Other Palace, though he will continue working there in the role of Affiliate Producer while also pursuing his own independent projects. He has many producing credits to his name already, including the popular In the Heights at the Southwark Playhouse and King's Cross Theatre and Heathers currently on at The Other Palace which will transfer to the Theatre Royal Haymarket in September.. (more...)

3) Backstage with Richard Ridge: Just One of the Boys- Matt Bomer Reveals All About His Co-Stars, Character and Debut in THE BOYS IN THE BAND!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge - July 19, 2018

The men of The Boys in the Band indeed are one integrated being, and part of that being is Matt Bomer, who makes his Broadway debut in the role of Donald. Watch below as Bomer chats with Richard Ridge about finally making his Broadway debut, and highlights of his career so far!. (more...)

4) BWW Flashback: The Finest Performances of the Late, Great Gary Beach

by BWW News Desk - July 19, 2018

Below, we take a look back to remember some of the finest roles of one of Broadway's finest players.... (more...)

5) Original Cast Members of IN THE HEIGHTS Will Celebrate Release of Anniversary Vinyl at Barnes and Noble; Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janet Dacal, Mandy Gonzalez, and More

by BWW News Desk - July 19, 2018

IN THE HEIGHTS 3-LP Vinyl Box Set - commemorating the landmark Tenth Anniversary of the label's Grammy Award winning Original Broadway Cast Recording - will celebrate with an exclusive in-store event at Barnes & Noble on Monday, July 30 at 6:30 PM. Lin-Manuel Miranda and other members of the original Broadway cast and creative team will sign albums after a discussion and Q&A. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-PRETTY WOMAN Begins Previews Tonight!

BWW Exclusive: She Believed She Could: Ariana DeBose Takes Center Stage

Set Your DVR...

-Audra McDonald will appear on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden tonight!

What we're geeking out over: Jennifer Hudson Joins CATS Film Adaptation as Grizabella; Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, and James Corden In Talks

What we're watching: Watch Hailey Kilgore, Quentin Earl Darrington & the Cast of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Sing the Music of Ahrens & Flaherty

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Diana Rigg, who turns 80 today!

Rigg is making her LCT debut in Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady. Broadway: Medea (Tony Award), The Misanthrope (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Abelard and Heloise (Tony nom.). Off-Broadway: Britannicus and Phaedra (BAM).



Previous national tour is include Colette, King Lear. London theater credits include West End: Pygmalion (Mrs. Higgins, 2011/Eliza Doolittle, 1974), Honour, Suddenly, Last Summer, Follies, Heartbreak House, Night and Day, Macbeth, Abelard and Heloise; National Theatre: Macbeth, Phaedra, Humble Boy, Mother Courage and her Children, The Misanthrope, Jumpers; Almeida Theatre: Britannicus, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (also West End), Medea (also West End), Phaedra; and RSC: Twelfth Night, King Lear.



In film, Breathe, The Honourable Rebel, The Hospital, The Painted Veil, Heidi, Parting Shots, A Good Man in Africa, Snow White, Evil Under the Sun, The Great Muppet Caper, A Little Night Music, Theatre of Blood, On Her Majesty's Secret Service, The Assassination Bureau, A Midsummer Night's Dream. Extensive TV credits include PBS Masterpiece's "Victoria" (currently), "Game of Thrones" (three Emmy noms.), "Extras," "Victoria & Albert" (Emmy nom.), "The Mrs. Bradley Mysteries," "Rebecca" (Emmy Award), "Screen Two" (Cable Ace Award), "Mother Love" (BAFTA Award), "Bleak House," "Diana," "The Avengers." Author: "No Turn Unstoned," "So to the Land."



Rigg owns a chateau in France and is a dry-fly fisherwoman who has caught a 24.5-pound salmon, which she considers her greatest achievement to date. Chancellor of Stirling University (1997-2007). Named a Commander of the British Empire in 1988 and a Dame of the British Empire in 1994.

