Backstage with Richard Ridge: Just One of the Boys- Matt Bomer Reveals All About His Co-Stars, Character and Debut in THE BOYS IN THE BAND!

"It's a unique experience to have a play where you're all onstage for basically the whole time. Talk about a trust fall! You have to be there for each other every moment of the show. You are one integrated being."

The men of The Boys in the Band are indeed one integrated being, and part of that being is Matt Bomer, who makes his Broadway debut in the role of Donald. Watch below as Bomer chats with Richard Ridge about finally making his Broadway debut, and highlights of his career so far!

Bomer's previous theatre credits include: Williamstown Theatre Festival, New York Stage and Film, Sundance Theatre Lab, Alley Theatre. Television: The Normal Heart (Golden Globe, Critics' Choice Award, Emmy nom.), White Collar(People's Choice Award), American Horror Story: Hotel, The Last Tycoon, Traveler, Chuck, Glee. Recently, Bomer made his directorial debut with an episode of American Crime Story: Versace. Film: Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL, The Nice Guys, In Time, The Magnificent Seven, Walking Out. Upcoming films: Vulture Club, Papi Chulo. Bomer is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University. He previously appeared in a reading of Dustin Lance Black's play 8, and is grateful to be making his Broadway debut.

Related Articles