BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE
Click Here for More Articles on BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE

Backstage with Richard Ridge: Just One of the Boys- Matt Bomer Reveals All About His Co-Stars, Character and Debut in THE BOYS IN THE BAND!

Jul. 19, 2018  

"It's a unique experience to have a play where you're all onstage for basically the whole time. Talk about a trust fall! You have to be there for each other every moment of the show. You are one integrated being."

The men of The Boys in the Band are indeed one integrated being, and part of that being is Matt Bomer, who makes his Broadway debut in the role of Donald. Watch below as Bomer chats with Richard Ridge about finally making his Broadway debut, and highlights of his career so far!

Bomer's previous theatre credits include: Williamstown Theatre Festival, New York Stage and Film, Sundance Theatre Lab, Alley Theatre. Television: The Normal Heart (Golden Globe, Critics' Choice Award, Emmy nom.), White Collar(People's Choice Award), American Horror Story: Hotel, The Last Tycoon, Traveler, Chuck, Glee. Recently, Bomer made his directorial debut with an episode of American Crime Story: Versace. Film: Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL, The Nice Guys, In Time, The Magnificent Seven, Walking Out. Upcoming films: Vulture Club, Papi Chulo. Bomer is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University. He previously appeared in a reading of Dustin Lance Black's play 8, and is grateful to be making his Broadway debut.

Backstage with Richard Ridge: Just One of the Boys- Matt Bomer Reveals All About His Co-Stars, Character and Debut in THE BOYS IN THE BAND!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles


From This Author Backstage With Richard Ridge

Richard Ridge fell in love with the theatre at the age of five when he went through his parents record cabinet and stumbled upon their (read more...)

  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: Just One of the Boys- Matt Bomer Reveals All About His Co-Stars, Character and Debut in THE BOYS IN THE BAND!
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reveals Which Big Broadway Show He Turned Down!
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: Anna & Glinda & Lysistrata & More! FROZEN's Patti Murin Reflects on the Roles That Made Her Career
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: Chukwudi Iwuji on Living the Dream in Shakespeare in the Park's OTHELLO
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: An (Extra)Ordinary Man- Tony Nominee Harry Hadden-Paton Explains How He Ended Up in MY FAIR LADY
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: Fairest of Them All- Lauren Ambrose Talks Tonys and More!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       