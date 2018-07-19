VIDEO: Watch Hailey Kilgore, Quentin Earl Darrington & the Cast of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Sing the Music of Ahrens & Flaherty

Jul. 19, 2018  

Earlier this week, the cast of the 2018 Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival, Once On This Island celebrated the multi-award winning work of lyricist Lynn Ahrens and composer Stephen Flaherty!

Now in their 35th year of collaboration, Tony winners Ahrens and Flaherty have created such Broadway and off-Broadway classics as Ragtime, Seussical, Lucky Stiff, My Favorite Year, Rocky, A Man of No Importance, and the upcoming Little Dancer, which will have its West Coast premiere at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theater this coming season. Members of the American Theater Hall of Fame, Ahrens and Flaherty have received theater, film, and music's highest honors, and they are currently represented on Broadway by both Once On This Island and the long-running hit, Anastasia.

Featuring: Courtnee Carter, Darlesia Cearcy, Merle Dandridge, Cicily Daniels, Quentin Earl Darrington, Emerson Davis, Tyler Hardwick, Cassondra James, David Jennings, Hailey Kilgore, Kenita R. Miller, T. Oliver Reid, Ximone Rose, Aurelia Williams, and Mia Williamson.

Check out some highlights of Kilgore, Darrington, Miller and Williams below!



