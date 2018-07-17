Brief 7/17: Watch The HELLO, DOLLY! Cast Perform at Broadway Barks, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - July 16, 2018

'Oh What A Night' indeed! The real life Bob Gaudio visited the Muny's production of Jersey Boys last night, July 15. He came onstage to talk to the audience following the performance, and met the cast after the show.. (more...)

2) Jessica Vosk Makes Her Broadway Elphaba Debut in WICKED Today

by BWW News Desk - July 16, 2018

There's a new witch in town! Jessica Vosk makes her Broadway Elphaba debut in Wicked, beginning performances tonight, July 16, at the Gershwin Theatre.. (more...)

3) Industry Interview: Wolf of Broadway- Meet Tony-Winning Producer, Orin Wolf

by Robert Diamond - July 16, 2018

Just over a month ago, Orin Wolf was celebrating a whooping ten Tony wins for his little musical that could- The Band's Visit. As the big winner at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards on June 10, the new show not only swept the ceremony, but it found a place in history with some of Broadway's most awarded musicals- a producer's dream.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Bernadette Peters And Victor Garber Take Final Bows In HELLO, DOLLY!

by BWW News Desk - July 16, 2018

In the video below watch as Bernadette Peters takes her final bow in HELLO, DOLLY! on Broadway alongside co-star Victor Garber. Two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters began performances on Saturday evening, January 20, and played her final performance July 15th.. (more...)

5) GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Announces Rush For People 40 And Over

by BWW News Desk - July 16, 2018

Being 40 never felt so good! During previews for Broadway's Gettin' The Band Back Together, 40 tickets per performance will be available at $40 each for people 40 years of age and older. And because we know 40-year-olds have responsibilities and bad backs that may prohibit them from sleeping on sidewalks, this rush-offer is available now at the box office and online using this code: BT40440. Customers are able to select from seats in the front orchestra, including the front row, for all preview performances starting July 19.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-EMOJILAND, led by Lesli Margherita, Josh Lamon, and more, premieres today at NYMF!

BWW Exclusive: Acclaimed Director and Choreographer, Spencer Liff on Love, Acceptance, and the Joy of Dance in the New Go-Go's Musical HEAD OVER HEELS

Set Your DVR...

-Daveed Diggs will appear on GOOD MORNING AMERICA today!

What we're geeking out over: Laura Dreyfuss Reunites With Ben Platt for Upcoming Ryan Murphy Comedy THE POLITICIAN

What we're watching: Gavin Creel, Charlie Stemp (and a Whole Bunch of Puppies) Take Over Shubert Alley for Broadway Barks Performance!

Social Butterfly: Go Behind The Scenes Of JERSEY BOYS At The Muny With Mark Ballas

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Lucie Arnaz, who turns 67 today!

Arnaz has had a diversified career spanning over 45 years in show business and it all began with a recurring role on TV's "The Lucy Show," opposite her mother, Lucille Ball. She has appeared on the New York stage in They're Playing Our Song (Theatre World, LA Drama Critics and Outer Critics Circle Awards), Lost in Yonkers, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Grace and Glorie; in the London premiere of The Witches Of Eastwick; in the Coconut Grove Playhouse premieres of Once Removed and A Picasso; in national tours of Seesaw, Whose Life Is It Anyway?,Social Security and My One And Only (Sarah Siddons Award); and in regional theatre productions of Wonderful Town, Master Class, Cabaret, The Guardsman, Annie Get Your Gun, I Do! I Do!, Educating Rita, Vanities, and Mack And Mabel, to name just a few. Her TV credits include "The Lucie Arnaz Show," "Sons And Daughters," "The Black Dahlia," "The Mating Season," "Who Gets The Friends?," "Washington Mistress," "Death Scream" and six seasons of Here's Lucy. Her film credits include The Jazz Singer (Golden Globe Nomination), Down To You, Second Thoughts, Billy Jack Goes To Washington, The Pack, Wild Seven and she lent her voice to the animated fantasy about the NY Yankees, Henry And Me.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!







