VIDEO: Gavin Creel, Charlie Stemp (and a Whole Bunch of Puppies) Take Over Shubert Alley for Broadway Barks Performance!

Broadway Barks, produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, took place on Saturday, July 14, 2018 in Shubert Alley. For the past 20 years, more than 2,000 cats and dogs have stolen Broadway's spotlight and the hearts of all who come to Broadway Barks. Approximately 85% of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes.

Hosted by Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber, Broadway Barks featured a performance by the cast of Hello, Dolly! Other stars in attendance included Jenn Colella, Andrew Rannells, Hailey Kilgore, Melissa Benoist, Christy Altomare, Bebe Neuwirth, Katrina Lenk, Orfeh, Taylor Trensch, and many more! For a full list of stars in attendance, click here.

Below, watch as Gavin Creel, Charlie Stemp and the cast of Hello, Dolly! help kick off the festivities with a very special performance of "Put On Your Sunday Clothes" featuring was else, but puppies!

