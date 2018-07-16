Laura Dreyfuss Joins Ben Platt and Barbra Streisand for Upcoming Ryan Murphy Comedy THE POLITICIAN

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Murphy has cast Laura Dreyfuss (DEAR EVAN HANSEN), Zoey Deutch (Netflix's Set It Up), Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody), and Rahne Jones in his upcoming comedy The Politician. They join Barbra Streisand and Gwyneth Paltrow in the upcoming hourlong comedy starring Ben Platt that recently landed at Netflix with a two-season order. The four will also be series regulars.

The Politician, from Murphy and frequent collaborator Brad Falchuk, revolves around Platt's Payton, a wealthy Santa Barbara resident. Each season will center on a different political race that the character is involved in. Platt is expected to have musical numbers in the show. Production is expected to start in late summer.

Details about Deutch, Boynton, Dreyfuss and Jones' roles are being kept under wraps.

Laura Dreyfuss originated the role of Zoe Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, Second Stage, and Arena Stage. Other credits include Once (Broadway), Hair (Broadway/1st National tour), What's it all About? (New York Theater Workshop), and GLEE (Fox). 2018 Grammy Award winner.

