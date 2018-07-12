Brief 7/12: Broadway in Bryant Park Kicks Off, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - July 11, 2018

We're getting some fresh faces in the diner! Katie Lowes ('Scandal') and actor/director Adam Shapiro (Steve Jobs) will join the company of Waitress on July 17 in the roles of Dawn and Ogie, respectively. This real-life married couple will both make their Broadway debuts in the show, and will get to fall in love with each other again eight times a week on stage. Waitress currently stars Katharine McPhee as Jenna, and Erich Bergen as Dr. Pomatter.. (more...)

2) Bobby Steggert Shares Essay on Why He Left Acting Career

by Stephanie Wild - July 11, 2018

Bobby Steggert has shared a personal essay on why he left his acting career to pursue a master's degree in social work. The piece, titled 'An Open Letter to the Artist,' was written for the digital platform Medium.. (more...)

3) Crisis Averted! THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Extends Through January 2019

by BWW News Desk - July 11, 2018

The Play That Goes Wrong, announced today that the Tony Award-winning production has extended its run past its previously announced closing date Sunday, August 26. The show is now on sale until Sunday, January 6, 2019. Tickets will be available starting Friday, July 13 at noon.. (more...)

4) Lin-Manuel Miranda Tours Washington Heights in Preparation for IN THE HEIGHTS Film

by TV News Desk - July 11, 2018

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony award-winning In the Heights will hit theaters on June 26, 2020, released by Warner Bros., who picked up the movie last month after a heated bidding war following the rights' release from The Weinstein Co. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) will direct the movie-musical. Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders are set to produce. Now Miranda is readying for production with a special tour of the area!. (more...)

5) Johanna Day, John Ellison Conlee, Among Initial Casting of MTC's THE NAP

by BWW News Desk - July 11, 2018

MTC has announced initial casting for the American premiere of The Nap, written by Olivier Award nominee Richard Bean, the author of the rollicking, award-winning Broadway comedy One Man, Two Guvnors, and directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Laura Dreyfuss

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Broadway in Bryant Park kicks off today!

-MARY PAGE MARLOWE officially opens tonight!

Set Your DVR...

-Zachary Quinto will appear on GOOD MORNING AMERICA this morning!

What we're geeking out over: Will Katharine McPhee and Megan Hilty Get Blonde for the BOMBSHELL Musical?

What we're watching: Watch Sneak Peek of Michael Friedman's GONE MISSING at Encores! Off-Center

Social Butterfly: Which Cartoon Would Fans Like to See Transformed for Broadway Next?

Shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, The New Musical and You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown have shown us that cartoons belong not just the screen or the page, but the stage as well. Which cartoon do you think should make their Broadway debut next? - BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) July 10, 2018

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles