Brief 5/16: HAMILTON Performs for George HW Bush, Go Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - May 15, 2018

As BroadwayWorld reported over the weekend, The Boys in the Band canceled its performance on Saturday evening because of a cast member injury. We can confirm that the cast member in question is Jim Parsons, who was also out of the show Monday evening.. (more...)

2) FROZEN To Launch National Tour At Hollywood Pantages Fall 2019

by BWW News Desk - May 15, 2018

FROZEN, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will launch a North American tour in the Fall of 2019 and will officially open at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles during the 2019-20 season.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Nathan Lane Talks ANGELS IN AMERICA and Tony Award Dos and Don'ts

by Stage Tube - May 15, 2018

Nathan Lane, currently starring in Angels in America, appeared on last night's Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He shared his take on the Met Gala theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. He also talked about channeling 'the worst human being,' Roy Cohn, in his Tony-nominated Broadway play Angels in America and how he's inadvertently paying Stormy Daniels' hush money.. (more...)

4) Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala with Jessie Mueller, Lena Hall, John Gallagher, Jr. & More!

by Walter McBride - May 15, 2018

Vineyard Theatre's 2018 Gala Fundraiser celebrating Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer and the award-winning theatre company's 35th Anniversary took place on Monday, May 14, 2018 at Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street). Cody Lassen is the 35th Anniversary Gala Chair and Audible, Inc. is the lead corporate sponsor of the event. BroadwayWorld was on hand and you can check out photos from the evening below!. (more...)

5) Neil Patrick Harris, Mary Louise Parker, Billy Porter Join LARAMIE: A LEGACY

by BWW News Desk - May 15, 2018

Tectonic Theater Project will present LARAMIE: A LEGACY, a reading of The Laramie Project honoring the life and legacy of Matthew Shepard for the 20th anniversary of his death, on Monday, September 24th at 7pm at the Gerald Lynch Theater at John Jay College.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Andrew Keenan-Bolger

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

BWW Exclusive: From BYU to NYC- Brigham Young University alumni and students belt it out at Broadway Sessions!

What we're geeking out over: Ana Gasteyer and Megan Hilty join the Hollywood Bowl's production of ANNIE!

What we're watching: Laurie Metcalf chats THREE TALL WOMEN, SNL, and more on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS!

Social Butterfly: The touring cast of HAMILTON stops in with George HW Bush for a private performance.

A complete joy to welcome the "HamFam" - the cast and crew of @HamiltonMusical - to our Houston office for a special performance I will never forget. History never sounded so powerful. pic.twitter.com/dL224SkMKn - George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 15, 2018

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Andrew Keenan-Bolger, who turns 33 today!

Andrew reated the role of Crutchie in Newsies (Outer Critics Circle nominee). Broadway: Tuck Everlasting, Mary Poppins, Seussical, Beauty and the Beast, A Christmas Carol. Nat'l Tours: Spelling Bee, The Grinch..., Mary Poppins, Ragtime. Theatre: Ever After, Family Furniture, Aladdin. Film: The Rewrite, Are You Joking?, Marci X. TV: "Nurse Jackie," "Looking," "Naked Brothers Band," "One Life to Live." B.F.A. University of Michigan. Co-creator of the webseries "Submissions Only" and the children's book series Jack & Louisa. @KeenanBlogger

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles