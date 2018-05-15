BWW TV Exclusive: From BYU to NYC- Brigham Young University Alumni and Students Belt It Out at Broadway Sessions!

You may not know this, but our friendly neighborhood Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron, grew up in the Mormon church, just miles away from Brigham Young University. This makes him no stranger to the legendary Music/Dance/Theatre program that has been responsible for a number of our favorite stars including, but not limited to Oyoyo Joy Bonner (Book of Mormon), DeLaney Westfall (Sweeney Todd), Megan Masako Haley (Wicked), Michael Milkanin (Kinky Boots), and Brian Russell Carey (Red Roses Green Gold). So obviously we invited them to sing us a tune as we welcomed phenomenal 2018 graduating class of BYU to NYC! Check out these video clips from the unforgettable night!

Join us this week for the big finish to our College Cabaret series as we welcome Syracuse University!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

Related Articles