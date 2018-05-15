Neil Patrick Harris, Mary Louise Parker, Billy Porter Join LARAMIE: A LEGACY

Tectonic Theater Project will present LARAMIE: A LEGACY, a reading of The Laramie Project honoring the life and legacy of Matthew Shepard for the 20th anniversary of his death, on Monday, September 24th at 7pm at the Gerald Lynch Theater at John Jay College.

Twenty years ago, the eyes of the nation were drawn to Laramie, Wyoming after the hate crime murder of Matthew Shepard. In the following weeks, the Matthew Shepard Foundation was founded and members of Tectonic Theater Project traveled from New York to Laramie to conduct interviews with the people of the town. These interviews formed the basis of The Laramie Project, which has become one of the most performed contemporary plays in the world. On September 24, 2018, the Matthew Shepard Foundation and Tectonic Theater Project will present LARAMIE: A LEGACY, a benefit reading of The Laramie Project to honor the progress made over the last two decades to erase hate.

Performers for the evening include Emmy and Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris (Hedwig & The Angry Inch; "How I Met Your Mother"); Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Mary Louise Parker (Proof, "Weeds"); and Tony Award winner Billy Porter (Kinky Boots); joining the original company of The Laramie Project: Stephen Belber, Amanda Gronich, Mercedes Herrero, Andy Paris, Greg Pierotti, Barbara Pitts McAdams and Kelli Simpkins. Tectonic Theater Project founder and Artistic Director Moisés Kaufman directs.

Additional cast members will be announced at a later date.

In addition, The Matthew Shepard Foundation and Tectonic Theater Project are filming a PSA video featuring Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Torch Song); Emmy Award nominee Zachary Quinto (The Boys in the Band); Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sunday in the Park with George); Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Mary Louise Parker (Proof, "Weeds");Tony Award winner Billy Porter (Kinky Boots); Bridget Moynahan ("Blue Bloods"); Raul Castillo ("Looking"), and Obie Award winner Michael Urie (Torch Song) along with Judy and Dennis Shepard and Moisés Kaufman. The video, directed by Sue Kramer, will highlight the work of Tectonic Theater Project and The Matthew Shepard Foundation to erase hate. The video will be released in the weeks leading up to Laramie: A Legacy.

Proceeds from LARAMIE: A LEGACY will benefit both the Matthew Shepard Foundation and Tectonic Theater Project, and their concurrent missions to educate and erase hate across the country through theater and activism. Company initiatives include Tectonic Theater Project's Moment Work Institute, which trains over 1,000 students and emerging artists each year in Tectonic's unique and powerful theater-making technique and The Matthew Shepard Foundation's continuing programs to foster a more caring and just world, including hate crime trainings for hundreds of police annually.

Tickets are available now by visiting www.laramiealegacy.org.

Host Committee Chairs for LARAMIE: A LEGACY are Mark Gude and Paul Sekhri. Vice-Chairs are Eric K. Fanning and Ben Masri Cohen. Current Host Committee members are Blackstone Charitable Foundation, Alan Kornberg & Harold Koda, Jeffrey & Vivien Ressler, George Slowik & Patrick Turner, Amy Stursberg, Deborah Taylor, Barbara Whitman, Tim Wu & Eric Murphy. Sponsers for LARAMIE: A LEGACY include Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton, & Garrison LLP and M&T Bank.

ABOUT THE Matthew Shepard FOUNDATION

The Matthew Shepard Foundation's mission is to erase hate by replacing it with understanding, compassion and acceptance. Through local, regional and national outreach, they empower individuals to find their voice to create change and challenge communities to identify and address hate that lives within their schools, neighborhoods and homes.

ABOUT Tectonic Theater Project

Tectonic Theater Project is dedicated to developing innovative works that explore theatrical language and form, fostering an artistic dialogue with audiences on the social, political, and human issues that affect us all. In service to this goal, Tectonic supports readings, workshops, and full theatrical productions, as well as training for students around the country in their play-making technique, Moment Work.

