Brief 3/1: LOBBY HERO Begins Previews, AMY AND THE ORPHANS Opens, and More!

1) Never Walk Alone: Meet the Cast of CAROUSEL- Now in Previews!

by Julie Musbach - February 28, 2018

Carousel is headed back to Broadway and its cast leaves nothing to be desired; get to know the cast below as they begin Broadway performances!. (more...)

2) ONCE ON THIS ISLAND to Launch National Tour in 2019-2020

by BWW News Desk - February 28, 2018

Ken Davenport and Hunter Arnold announced today that the new hit production of Once On This Island will launch a North American tour during the fall of 2019.. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Completes its Marquee

by BWW News Desk - February 28, 2018

Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender have officially unveiled the newly renovated Lyric Theatre marquee on West 43rd Street for the Broadway premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: He 's Found! First Look at Broadway's New Evan Hansen, Taylor Trensch

by BWW News Desk - February 28, 2018

Earlier this month, Broadway's new Evan Hansen, Taylor Trensch, officially began his performances in the hit musical Dear Evan Hansen! Trensch took over for Noah Galvin, who most recently played Evan following original star Ben Platt's departure from the show.. (more...)

5) Fox 2000 Picks Up Stephen Schwartz's Hans Christian Andersen Movie Musical- Ansel Elgort In Talks to Star

by BWW News Desk - February 28, 2018

According to Deadline, an untitled musical project based on the life and works of Hans Christian Andersen was just picked up by Fox 2000. Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a script by David Magee, the 'four quadrant epic musical fantasy' will be produced by Craig Zadan and Neil Meron.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-LOBBY HERO begins previews on Broadway at Second Stage tonight!

-AMY AND THE ORPHANS opens at Roundabout tonight!

-QUEEN ESTHER's DILEMMA, The Musical, opens tonight Off-Broadway at the Center for Jewish History!

BWW Exclusive: Meet the company of MCC's TRANSFERS in our photos from their meet and greet event!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Check out more photos here!

Set Your DVR... The cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE will perform on the TODAY Show this morning!

Tomorrow morning, see the cast of @BuffettMusical perform on the @TODAYShow during the 8AM, 9AM and 10AM hours! (Presumably, you could also watch it at 5 o'clock... somewhere.) pic.twitter.com/3RtDWUpD8s - Esc 2 Margaritaville (@buffettmusical) February 28, 2018

What we're geeking out over: MEAN GIRLS has announced two ticket lotteries - one in person and one online!

What we're watching: Wayne Brady discusses his return to KINKY BOOTS on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah!

Social Butterfly: Watch the HELLO, DOLLY! cast sing Happy Birthday To Bernadette Peters last night!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

