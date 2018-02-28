DVR Alert: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE to Perform Live on The TODAY Show, 3/1

Jimmy Buffett fans will want to tune into the Today show tomorrow morning to catch the cast of the new musical, Escape to Margaritaville!

The cast of the show will be stopping by to perform numbers from the show and can be seen in the 8 AM, 9 AM, and 10 AM hours.

Escape to Margaritaville is the musical comedy getaway featuring both original songs and the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," and many more. With a book by Emmy Award® winner Greg Garcia ("My Name Is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), this new production is choreographed by Tony Award® nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away, Rock of Ages) and directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away, Memphis).

The creative team includes Walt Spangler (Scenic Designer), Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (Costume Designer), two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (Lighting Designer), two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas(Wigs, Hair, and Makeup Design), Flying By Foy (Flying Effects), Michael Utley(Orchestrations), Tony Award nominee Christopher Jahnke (Music Supervisor), Foresight Theatrical (General Management), and Telsey + Company / Rachel Hoffman, CSA (Casting).

In addition to the Marquis Box Office, tickets for Escape to Margaritaville on Broadway are available via Ticketmaster.com or by calling 877-250-2929; for groups of 12 or more, call Group Sales Box Office / Broadway.com at 1-800-BROADWAY x2). Escape to Margaritaville travel packages are available via the show's official travel provider, The Travel Team, at www.TTTescape.com

Tomorrow morning, see the cast of @BuffettMusical perform on the @TODAYShow during the 8AM, 9AM and 10AM hours! (Presumably, you could also watch it at 5 o'clock... somewhere.) pic.twitter.com/3RtDWUpD8s - Esc 2 Margaritaville (@buffettmusical) February 28, 2018

Related Articles