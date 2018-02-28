Never Walk Alone: Meet the Cast of CAROUSEL- Now in Previews!

Carousel is headed back to Broadway and its cast leaves nothing to be desired! The revival of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic will be led by Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry as Billy Bigelow, Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller as Julie Jordan, Lindsay Mendez as Carrie Pipperidge, Renée Fleming, in her first-ever appearance in a Broadway musical as Nettie Fowler, as well as Alexander Gemignani as Enoch Snow, Amar Ramasar as Jigger, John Douglas Thompson as the Starkeeper, and Brittany Pollock as Louise.

Set in a small New England factory town, Rodgers & Hammerstein's timeless musical Carousel describes the tragic romance between a troubled carnival barker and the young woman who gives up everything for him. Elevated to an epic scale with a sweeping musical score that features some of the most beloved numbers in the American songbook, and incandescent ballet sequences, this story of passion, loss, and redemption introduced Broadway to a new manner of musical drama that would captivate theatergoers for generations to come.

Get to know the cast below as they begin Broadway performances!

Joshua Henry (Billy Bigelow): Joshua Henry is a two-time Tony Award nominee for his performances as Haywood Patterson in The Scottsboro Boys and as Flick in Violet. He most recently appeared as Aaron Burr in Hamilton. His other Broadway credits include The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, American Idiot, Bring It On: The Musical, and In the Heights, for which he and the company received a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance. His other New York credits include Cotton Club Parade and The Wiz at City Center Encores!, and the concert version of Parade at Avery Fisher Hall. His regional credits include his professional debut as Judas in Godspell at Paper Mill Playhouse and Being Alive at Westport Country Playhouse. His television and film credits include "Army Wives," "Kings," "Nip/Tuck," Sex and the City, and Winter's Tale.

Jessie Mueller (Julie Jordan): Mueller was last seen on Broadway leading the original company of Waitress, for which she received a Tony nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical. She made her Broadway debut opposite Harry Connick Jr. in On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, for which she received Tony Award and Drama Desk nominations. She was also seen on Broadway in The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Drama Desk nomination) and Nice Work If You Can Get It. In her native Chicago, Mueller has won acclaim for starring roles in She Loves Me (Joseph Jefferson Award), Guys and Dolls, Fiddler on the Roof, Curtains and Carousel (Joseph Jefferson Award), among other musicals.

Lindsay Mendez (Carrie Pipperidge): Lindsay Mendez has appeared in numerous Broadway shows including Grease, Everyday Rapture, and Godspell. She is well known for her celebrated run as Elphaba in Wicked and was most recently seen on Broadway in Significant Other. Mendez earned Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League Awards nominations for her star turn in Pasek & Paul's Dogfight, which premiered at Second Stage Theater in 2012.

Renee Fleming (Nettie Fowler): Fleming, A National Medal of Arts recipient, is also the winner of the 2013 Grammy Award (her fourth) for Best Classical Vocal Solo. She has sung for momentous occasions from the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony to the Diamond Jubilee Concert for Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. Fleming has recorded everything from complete operas, orchestral works, and classical songs to jazz, indie rock and the soundtrack for The Lord of the Rings. Her concert will include classical songs, opera arias and popular selections from musicals. This is her Broadway debut.

Alexander Gemignani (Enoch Snow): Gemignani currently plays King George III in the Chicago company of Hamilton. Broadway: Violet, Chicago, Les Misérables (Drama League Award nomination), Sweeney Todd (Drama Desk Award nomination), Assassins (Theatre World Award), The People in The Picture, and Sunday in the Park with George. Off-Broadway: Road Show at The Public Theater (Drama League nomination), Headstrong (Ensemble Studio Theatre), and Avenue Q (Vineyard Theatre). Last summer, he appeared in the City Center Encores! revival of 1776. Mr. Gemignani has performed concerts with the New York Philharmonic (Avery Fisher Hall), the New York Pops (Carnegie Hall), the Los Angeles Philharmonic (Hollywood Bowl), and an engagement as part of Lincoln Center's American Songbook series. Television and film credits include "Empire," "Homeland," "Chicago Fire," "The Good Wife," "Empire State," and The Producers.

Amar Ramasar (Jigger): Amar Ramasar began his studies at the School of American Ballet (SAB), the official school of New York City Ballet, in 1993. In addition, he studied at the American Ballet Theatre Summer Program and The Rock School of Pennsylvania Ballet. In July 2000, Mr. Ramasar was invited to become an apprentice with New York City Ballet, and in July 2001 he joined the Company as a member of the corps de ballet. In March of 2006 he was promoted to soloist and in October 2009 was promoted to Principal Dancer.

John Douglas Thompson (The Starkeeper): Thompson was nominated for a Tony Award for best featured actor in Jitney. His recent stage credits include Satchmo at the Waldorf, The Emperor Jones, Othello, and Julius Caesar at Central Park's Delacorte Theatre. Thompson has also been honored with OBIE, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel, Callaway, and AUDELCO awards.

Brittany Pollock (Louise): Brittany Pollack attended summer courses at the School of American Ballet, the official school of New York City Ballet, in 2001 and 2002, enrolling as a full time student that fall. In June 2006, Ms. Pollack was asked to become an apprentice with New York City Ballet and joined the Company as a member of the corps de ballet in February 2007. She was promoted to soloist in February 2013.

The ensemble of Carousel features Colin Anderson, Yesenia Ayala, Nicholas Belton, Colin Bradbury, Andrei Chagas, Leigh-Ann Esty, Laura Feig, David Michael Garry, Garett Hawe, Rosena M. Hill Jackson, Amy Justman, Jess LeProtto, Skye Mattox, Adriana Pierce, David Prottas, Craig Salstein, Ahmad Simmons, Antoine L. Smith, Corey John Snide, Erica Spyres, Ryan Steele, Sam Strasfeld, Ricky Ubeda, Scarlett Walker, Jacob Keith Watson, and William Youmans.

