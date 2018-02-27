Brief 2/27: KIDS NIGHT ON BROADWAY, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) LES MISERABLES UK And Ireland Tour Announced

by BWW News Desk - February 26, 2018

After nearly a decade since the last UK tour sold out within days, Cameron Mackintosh is delighted to announce that his acclaimed Broadway production of Boublil and Schonberg's musical 'LES MISERABLES' will open at Curve Leicester for a season from Saturday 3 - Saturday 24 November 2018 (press night 14 November 2018 ), before playing the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin (5 December 2018 - 12 January 2019), Festival Theatre Edinburgh (22 January - 16 February 2019) and Manchester Palace Theatre (19 February - 30 March 2019). Further dates will be announced.. (more...)

2) BWW Contest: Enter To Win Tickets to SPONGEBOB on Broadway!

by BWW Contests - February 26, 2018

BroadwayWorld is giving you and a friend a chance to win tickets to SPONGEBOB on Broadway! Enter the contest below!. (more...)

3) ORPHAN BLACK'S Tatiana Maslany to Star in MARY PAGE MARLOWE

by BWW News Desk - February 26, 2018

Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, Artistic Director; Casey Reitz, Executive Director) has announced that Emmy Award Winner TATIANA MASLANY, star of the hit BBC America series, "Orphan Black," will appear in the New York Premiere of TRACY LETTS' acclaimed play, MARY PAGE MARLOWE, directed by LILA NEUGEBAUER.. (more...)

4) Actor James Colby Passes Away at Age 56

by BWW News Desk - February 26, 2018

BroadwayWorld is sad to report that actor James Colby passed away on February 23rd. He was 56. Colby was most recently seen on Broadway in Lynn Nottage's SWEAT.. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: THE BOYS IN THE BAND Cast Makes the Cover of T Magazine

by BWW News Desk - February 26, 2018

The Boys in the Band cast members Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, and Jim Parsons posed for a cover photo for T Magazine, The New York Times Style Magazine.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-KIDS' NIGHT ON BROADWAY gives kids a chance to see Broadway shows for free tonight!

-Jordan Harrison's THE AMATEURS opens tonight at Vineyard Theatre!

-Liam Craig, Barbara Garrick, Laurence Lau, and Jodie Markell star in Keen's LATER LIFE, beginning performances tonight!

-NYFOS presents PROTEST at Merkin Concert Hall tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our own Richard Ridge's interview with Alice Cooper, rock legend and soon-to-be Herod in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE!

What we're geeking out over: George Takei returned to ALLEGIANCE for its Los Angeles premiere at East West Players!

Photo Credit: Michael Lamont

Check out more photos here!

What we're watching: BroadwayWorld has a first look at AMY AND THE ORPHANS!

Social Butterfly: Watch a video of the marquee going up for PRETTY WOMAN the Musical!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Debra Monk, who turns 69 today!

Monk garnered first attention in theatrical circles as one of the co-writers and co-stars of the 1982 musical Pump Boys and Dinettes.[2] She has won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for performance in Redwood Curtain (1993). She also was nominated for a Tony Award for roles in Picnic (1994), Steel Pier (1997), and Curtains (2007). In 2000, she won the Obie Award for The Time of the Cuckoo.[4] She returned to the stage in Steppenwolf Theatre Company's production of Visiting Edna by David Rabe in September 2016.

Monk appeared on the Food Channel Barefoot Contessa cooking show, where she cooked strawberry crumble.

Monk has appeared in over 30 films as of early 1990s. She made her film debut in the movie version of Prelude to a Kiss, playing Aunt Dorothy. She later appeared in The Bridges of Madison County and The Devil's Advocate. On television, she has won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for recurring performance as Katie Sipowicz in the ABC series, NYPD Blue. She also guest-starred on Law & Order, Desperate Housewives, The Closer, and Girls. Monk had a recurring roles in A Nero Wolfe Mystery (2001-2002), Grey's Anatomy (2006-2011), and Damages (2007-2012).

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

