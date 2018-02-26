Actor James Colby Passes Away at Age 56

BroadwayWorld is sad to report that actor James Colby passed away on February 23rd. He was 56. Colby was most recently seen on Broadway in Lynn Nottage's SWEAT. Colby also played the role of Bernardo in the Broadway production of HAMLET in 1992.

Colby has extensive theatre credits including shows at The Public, Roundabout, MTC, Playwrights Horizons, NYTW, Primary Stages, Westside Theatre, MCC, Symphony Space. Has appeared at numerous regional theaters across the country, most notably at Hartford Stage as an associate artist performing a number of Williams' and O'Neill's major works. TV: "Taxi Brooklyn," "L&O," "Blindspot," "Gotham," "Madoff," "Limitless," "Jessica Jones," "Chicago PD," "Blue Bloods," "L&O: SVU," "Deception," "Forever," "The Blacklist," "NYPD Blue," "Criminal Intent." Film: Patriots Day, Demolition, Tower Heist, Safe, Solitary Man, The Company Men, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Opponent.

He is survived by his wife Alyssa Bresnahan and their seven-year-old daughter Shannon.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





