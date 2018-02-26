Obituaries

Actor James Colby Passes Away at Age 56

Feb. 26, 2018  

Actor James Colby Passes Away at Age 56

BroadwayWorld is sad to report that actor James Colby passed away on February 23rd. He was 56. Colby was most recently seen on Broadway in Lynn Nottage's SWEAT. Colby also played the role of Bernardo in the Broadway production of HAMLET in 1992.

Colby has extensive theatre credits including shows at The Public, Roundabout, MTC, Playwrights Horizons, NYTW, Primary Stages, Westside Theatre, MCC, Symphony Space. Has appeared at numerous regional theaters across the country, most notably at Hartford Stage as an associate artist performing a number of Williams' and O'Neill's major works. TV: "Taxi Brooklyn," "L&O," "Blindspot," "Gotham," "Madoff," "Limitless," "Jessica Jones," "Chicago PD," "Blue Bloods," "L&O: SVU," "Deception," "Forever," "The Blacklist," "NYPD Blue," "Criminal Intent." Film: Patriots Day, Demolition, Tower Heist, Safe, Solitary Man, The Company Men, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Opponent.

He is survived by his wife Alyssa Bresnahan and their seven-year-old daughter Shannon.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • What's the Buzz? Full Company Announced for NBC's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT
  • Photo Flash: Caissie Levy, Patti Murin, and the Company of FROZEN Take Their First Bows!
  • Keala Settle to Perform 'This Is Me' on the Oscars - Full List of Performers Announced
  • Photo Flash: Bernadette Peters Brings Down the House in Her Opening Night of HELLO, DOLLY!
  • ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Cast Album Released Today
  • Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos of John Legend as Jesus in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT