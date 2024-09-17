Brie Larson Will Make West End Debut in ELEKTRA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Room, Lessons in Chemistry, Captain Marvel) will make her West End debut in ELEKTRA, in a UK Premiere production of the translation by award winning poet Anne Carson of Sophokles’s play.

Helmed by the acclaimed director Daniel Fish (Oklahoma), performances will begin at Theatre Royal Brighton from Monday 13 to Saturday 18 January 2025, before the production moves to Duke of York’s Theatre in London for a strictly limited 11-week season from Friday 24 January 2025 (Press Night: Wednesday 5 February 2025).

Sign up for priority booking at www.ElektraPlay.com. Tickets go on General Sale on Wednesday 2 October 2024.

Brie Larson makes her West End debut having won the Academy Award, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, BAFTA, Critics Choice, and National Board of Review awards for her breakthrough performance in Room in 2016. In 2019 she starred as Carol Danvers in Marvel’s first female-led superhero film Captain Marvel. The film generated the biggest ever box office debut for a female-fronted film at the time. In 2023 Larson executive produced and led the Apple TV+ series Lessons in Chemistry, which earned her Screen Actors Guild, Critics Choice, and Golden Globe Award nominations.

Brie Larson said, “I couldn’t be more excited to perform in this Greek drama, or in better company collaborating with Daniel Fish and Anne Carson. Storytelling has always been the way I organize life, feelings and experiences. I look forward to sharing space with the wonderful West End audience while we explore this timeless story.”

This will be the first major revival of Sophokles’s Greek tragedy in over a decade and will be directed by Daniel Fish. His acclaimed production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! won the Tony Award for Best Musical Revival in 2019 on Broadway before transferring to the West End where it won the Oliver Award for Best Musical Revival in 2023. Fish was also nominated for the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical in 2019.

Daniel Fish commented, “What is ancient and what is contemporary? Carson’s translation explodes this question. It is a thrilling challenge to work on Sophokles’s tragedy, by way of Carson’s words, and on the beautiful stage of The Duke of York’s with Brie Larson”.

Joining Daniel on the creative team are Annie-B Parson (Choreography), Jeremy Herbert (Set Design), Doey Lüthi (Costume Design), Adam Silverman (Lighting Design), Max & Ben Ringham (Sound Design), Ted Hearne (Composer) Kate Godfrey (Voice & Dialect) with casting by Heather Basten CDG.

Elektra, haunted by her father's assassination, is consumed by grief; a need for survival; and a thirst for vengeance. When her long lost brother Orestes at last returns, she urges him to a savage and terrifying conclusion but at what cost?

Elektra is produced by Empire Street Productions, who most recently produced Slave Play at The Noël Coward Theatre starring Kit Harrington and Olivia Washington; the widely acclaimed Prima Facie starring Jodie Comer at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London and John Golden Theatre in New York; as well as The Pillowman at the Duke of York’s starring Lily Allen and Steve Pemberton.

Further casting is to be announced.