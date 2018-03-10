Breaking News: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Offer 1,200 Tickets for Just $20 to First Two Previews on Broadway!

This just in! Today, at 8PM, Harry Potter AND THE CURSED CHILD will release 1,200 tickets to the first performances of Part One (March 16 at 8PM) and Part Two (March 17 at 8PM) to the first fans in line at the Lyric Theatre Box Office! All tickets released at the Box Office today will be priced at just $20 per Part, and each person can buy a maximum of two tickets.

These will be sold on a first-come, first served basis for cash only, so if you're in New York head to the Lyric Theatre Box Office on 43rd Street and join the line as soon as you can for the chance to see the very first previews of Cursed Child on Broadway.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorneand John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Childis a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is one play presented in two parts. Both parts are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings, or each part can be seen separately.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London where it continues to play to sold out houses.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has won 22 major theatre awards in the UK and is the most awarded production in the history of Britain's Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards earlier this year including Best New Play and Best Director.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Seven members of the award-winning Original West End Company will reunite on stage for the Broadway premiere: Jamie Parker(Harry Potter), Noma Dumezweni(Hermione Granger) and Paul Thornley(Ron Weasley) with Poppy Miller(Ginny Potter), Sam Clemmett(Albus Potter), Alex Price(Draco Malfoy) and Anthony Boyle(Scorpius Malfoy). They will be joined by David Abeles, Brian Abraham, Shirine Babb, Jess Barbagallo, Olivia Bond, Stephen Bradbury, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Will Coombs, Joshua De Jesus, Jessie Fisher, Richard Gallagher, Susan Heyward, Geraldine Hughes, Edward James Hyland, Byron Jennings, Katie Kreisler, Joey Labrasca, Andrew Long, Landon Maas, Kathryn Meisle, Angela Reed, Dave Register, Adeola Role, James Romney, Nathan Salstone, Malika Samuel, Alanna Saunders, Brooklyn Shuck, David St. Louis, Stuart Ward, Madeline Weinstein, Alex Weismanand Benjamin Wheelwrightplaying a variety of characters.

Mr. Parker, Ms. Dumezweni, Mr. Thornley, Ms. Miller, Mr. Clemmett, Mr. Price and Mr. Boyleare appearing with the support of Actors' EquityAssociation. The producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' EquityAssociation for its assistance to this production.

Here's the fine print: Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. Tickets are subject to availability and will be sold on a first-come, first served basis in person at the Lyric Theatre Box Office only on Saturday, March 10. Pricing valid for select performances only. Cash only. Offer valid for select seats. Limit two tickets per Part per order. The show is suitable for ages 10 and up. All persons entering the theatre, regardless of age, must have a ticket. Children under 4 are not permitted in the theatre. Please note that patrons under the age of 15 should be accompanied by an adult. All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. Tickets cannot be replaced if lost or stolen. Cast subject to change without notice.

