Breaking: Cast Gathers for 1776 Workshop; Confirmed for Spring 2021 Broadway Season

BroadwayWorld has just learned that the cast has been assembled for Diane Paulus' Broadway-Bound 1776, which just began a Zoom workshop. Exact production dates have not been announced, though the A.R.T. has confirmed that the musical will play as a part of its 2020/21 Season, and Roundabout will bring it to the American Airlines Theatre in Spring 2021.

The workshop cast features: NANCY ANDERSON (George Read of DE), BECCA AYERS (Col. Thomas McKean of DE), TIFFANI BARBOUR (Custodian Andrew McNair), ALLISON BLACKWELL (Robert Livingston of NY), HANNAH CRUZ (Judge James Wilson of PA), ALLYSON KAYE DANIEL (Abigail Adams / Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon of NJ), ELIZABETH A. DAVIS (Thomas Jefferson of VA), MEHRY ESLAMINIA (Charles Thomson, Secretary of the Congress), JOANNA GLUSHAK (Stephen Hopkins of RI), SHAWNA HAMIC (Richard Henry Lee of VA), ERYN LeCROY (Martha Jefferson / Dr. Lyman Hall of GA), CRYSTAL LUCAS-PERRY (John Adams of MA), LIZ MIKEL (John Hancock, President of the Second Continental Congress), PATRENA MURRAY (Benjamin Franklin of PA), KERRY O'MALLEY (John Dickinson of PA), ONEIKA PHILLIPS (Joseph Hewes of NC), LULU PICART (Samuel Chase of MD), SARA PORKALOB (Edward Rutledge of SC), BROOKE SIMPSON (Roger Sherman of CT), SALOME SMITH (Courier), SAV SOUZA (Dr. Josiah Bartlett of NH), GRACE STOCKDALE (Standby), JILL VALLERY (Caesar Rodney of DE), IMANI PEARL WILLIAMS (Standby).

"I have been overwhelmed by the compassion, humanity, and unstoppable creativity expressed by our company of 1776 who have come together from across the country for our virtual workshop. Their resilience has infused me with hope for the future of theater amid this time of uncertainty.

"As we embark on our journey together on this production, we find ourselves reckoning with our country's history, reexamining the pivotal moment of our nation's founding portrayed in 1776-the writing of the Declaration of Independence, a 'promissory note,' that, in Martin Luther King's words 'America has defaulted on.' Our cast includes multiple representations of gender, race, and ethnicity that allow this revival of 1776 to more broadly reflect today's America, our America.

"As artists, we are embracing our American history as a human predicament and are committed to the process of learning from the past in order to move forward together."

- Diane Paulus, Director of 1776 / Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director

The production, featuring a book by Peter Stone with music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards, will feature Choreography by JEFFREY L. PAGE, Stage Management by SHARIKA NILES, GENEVIEVE KERSH, JOHN MEREDITH, Scenic Design by Scott Pask, Costume Design by Emilio Sosa, Lighting Design by Jennifer Schriever, Sound Design by Jonathan Deans, Projection Design by David Bengali, Casting by Stephen Kopel, Music Supervision by David Chase, Orchestrations by John Clancy, Vocal Design by Annmarie Milazzo, Music Consultant/Co-Music Direction by Nadia DiGiallonardo, and Co-Music Direction by Ryan Cantwell.

They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And who does that freedom belong to? Tony Award winner Diane Paulus directs a new production of this Tony Award-winning musical, reexamining this pivotal moment in American history.





