Photos: 1776's Brooke Simpson Attends Native American Heritage Month White House Celebration

Click Here for More on 1776

On Tuesday, November 15th, 2022, First Lady Jill Biden hosted a celebration and reception at the White House for Native American Heritage Month. Cast member of the Roundabout Theatre Company Broadway revival of 1776, Brooke Simpson (Roger Sherman) attended the event alongside many other indigenous individuals.

1776 is now playing at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street) through Sunday, January 8, 2023.

See photos below!