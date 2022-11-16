Photos: 1776's Brooke Simpson Attends Native American Heritage Month White House Celebration
The event was hosted by First Lady Jill Biden.
On Tuesday, November 15th, 2022, First Lady Jill Biden hosted a celebration and reception at the White House for Native American Heritage Month. Cast member of the Roundabout Theatre Company Broadway revival of 1776, Brooke Simpson (Roger Sherman) attended the event alongside many other indigenous individuals.
1776 is now playing at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street) through Sunday, January 8, 2023.
See photos below!
