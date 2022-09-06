Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kimberly Akimbo
Click Here for More on Kimberly Akimbo
Box Office for KIMBERLY AKIMBO on Broadway Opens Tomorrow

Box Office for KIMBERLY AKIMBO on Broadway Opens Tomorrow

Kimberly Akimbo will begin previews on Broadway on October 12th and officially opens November 10th.

Sep. 06, 2022  

The box office for the new musical, Kimberly Akimbo, will open on Wednesday, September 7 at 10am at the Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street). The Booth Theatre box office will be open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm.

Kimberly Akimbo will begin previews on Broadway on October 12th and officially opens November 10th.

Kimberly Akimbo features a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori. It is based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Jessica Stone.

The Broadway company of Kimberly Akimbo will feature the "sensational" (Washington Post) company from the Atlantic Theater world premiere production: Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut). Colleen Fitzpatrick, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Miguel Gil, Jim Hogan, Betsy Morgan, and Alex Vinh round out the cast as understudies.

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO will feature scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The production's Music Director is Chris Fenwick. Kimberly Akimbo features orchestrations by John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. The Production Stage Manager is Arabella Powell and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.

For more information, please visit KimberlyAkimboTheMusical.com




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


THE SECRET GARDEN Comes to Virginia Children's Theatre Next MonthTHE SECRET GARDEN Comes to Virginia Children's Theatre Next Month
September 6, 2022

Kicking off their 15th Season, Virginia Children’s Theatre (VCT) will produce the classic tale of THE SECRET GARDEN. This musical adaptation is a timeless tale filled with love, hope and adventure that takes the stage at Jefferson Center (541 Luck Ave SW) October 7-8, 2022.
Cirque du Soleil Brings MESSI 10 to Costanera Sur in 2023Cirque du Soleil Brings MESSI 10 to Costanera Sur in 2023
September 6, 2022

Messi 10 by Cirque du Soleil, presentado por Rakuten, es una experiencia alucinante e inspiradora para los fans que traducirá acrobáticamente el atletismo, la devoción y la superación que combinan al mundo del fútbol con el del circo, celebrando al mejor fútbol de nuestro tiempo.
CIRQUE DU FRINGE: AFTERGLOW Opens in One Week at Rochester FringeCIRQUE DU FRINGE: AFTERGLOW Opens in One Week at Rochester Fringe
September 6, 2022

The World Premiere of Cirque du Fringe: Afterglow, created especially for the 2022 Rochester Fringe Festival, opens next week in the glamorous Cristal Palace Spiegeltent. The Vegas-style comedy and variety show was created and directed by the award-winning Matt Morgan. It runs nightly from Tuesday, September 13 through Saturday, September 24, 2022. 
Alex Newell Will Headline Theatre Under The Stars Lights Up Gala in OctoberAlex Newell Will Headline Theatre Under The Stars Lights Up Gala in October
September 6, 2022

Alex Newell will host the Theatre Under The Stars Lights Up Gala this year on October 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Astorian located at 2500 Summer Street.
Robin De Jesús Will Host Latiné Musical Theatre Lab's First Annual Benefit ConcertRobin De Jesús Will Host Latiné Musical Theatre Lab's First Annual Benefit Concert
September 6, 2022

The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab, a new organization that develops and advocates for new Latiné-written works of musical theatre in order to radically change who gets to tell musical stories on stages across the country, is presenting its first ever Benefit Concert. 