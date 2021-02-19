Bonnie Milligan Joins This Week's Episode of NOW WE'RE TALKING WITH DREW GASPARINI

Broadway composer Drew Gasparini, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, is welcoming Bonnie Milligan on this week's episode of NOW WE'RE TALKING with Drew Gasparini.

Listen to the episode below!

"Bonnie Milligan and I simply don't trust the Disney character Aladdin. And BOY do we make sure to talk about it. Bonnie, of course, is known for her work on stage in musicals such as Kinky Boots, and Jasper In Deadland, but did you know that she was raised in a doublewide trailer? Bonnie made huge waves on Broadway originating the role of Pamela in the musical Head Over Heels, but I can almost guarantee that you didn't know that she is an expert sandwich orderer! This was one of my favorite episodes to record because I've known and loved Bonnie for a long time and I finally got to sit with her and talk about EVERYTHING from her childhood to her journey to Broadway, Bonnie Milligan is a super star and she is full of surprises! Tune in for one hell of a good time! And don't forget to rate and subscribe!"

Broadway composer Drew Gasparini has a lot of friends in show business. Sure, he knows what their resumes look like, and what their professional accolades are, but other than that, he doesn't know much about them. "NOW WE'RE TALKING with Drew Gasparini" is a new podcast where Drew tricks his most fabulous friends into having unscripted, unstructured, and slightly unhinged discussions about things you can't find about them on google. Every week enjoy new episodes with "friends of Drew" from the worlds of Broadway, TV, Film and beyond.

Season one guests include Tony nominees: Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire), Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), and Lilli Cooper (Tootsie). Broadway stars: Justin Guarini (American Idiot), Andrew Kober (Sunday in the Park with George), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Amber Ardolino (Hamilton), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), Brandon Ellis (Bandstand), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Julia Mattison (Godspell), F. Michael Haynie (Frozen), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Alex Wyse (Indoor Boys), Colton Ryan (Little Voice on Apple+). Additional guests include singer/songwriter Lizzy McAlpine, composer/lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver, Rachel Zegler (Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story), Brittany Holljes from the band Delta Rae, television icon Marc Summers (Double Dare), and more to be announced!

The podcast is available today exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Find it now at bpn.fm/NWT.