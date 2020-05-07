Bob & Tobly McSmith Are Working on PARKS & REC! THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY

New York parody writers Bob & Tobly McSmith are assuring comedy and musical theater fans of one thing - when Off-Broadway theaters are safe to reopen, they'll be aiming to bring some levity back to the city. The creators of Friends! The Musical Parody and The Office! A Musical Parody are spending their time in isolation writing PARKS & REC! THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY, a new sendup of the hit TV series that will spoof America's favorite Deputy Director of the Parks and Rec Department as she eyes a run for President. parksandrecparody.com



The city of Pawnee may be ranked #19,000 in America, but it's #1 in Leslie's heart. She has worked hard to bring it to #18,999, but due to the current state of the country, now feels a higher calling to run for president and fix America. Will Leslie run for President? Or will she stay in Pawnee? Will her colleagues help launch the political campaign of a lifetime? Or will it all fall in a pit? 2020? Just say Nope! #NOPE2020



Some of the show's songs will include:

Park Problems (Full Cast)

Snake Juice Gets You Loose (Tom and Cast and snakes)

It Aint Easy Bein' Leslie (Leslie)

Dammit, Jerry! (Larry, Gary, and Jerry)

Whatever Tammy Wants.... (The Three Tammys)

Treat Yo' Self! (Tom and Donna)

I Awesomesauce You (Andy & April)

Make Pawnee Obese Again (The Sweetums Singers)

What Would Nancy Pelosi Do? (Leslie)

In the Year 2017 (Full Cast and Robots)

The production will be produced by Right Angle Entertainment, which hopes to announce further details about the production after New York City and state officials determine Off-Broadway theaters can reopen with added safety precautions in place.



Bob and Tobly McSmith are the creators of: The Office! A Musical Parody, FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, Love Actually! The Parody Musical, Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical, Katdashians! The Musical, and too many others. They are hard at work on their next musical: Sopranos: On Ice! A Figure Skating Parody.



For an exclusive sneak peek at Parks & Rec! The Unauthorized Musical Parody merchandise store visit: parksandrecparody.com





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You