Bob Holz to Release NEXT IN LINE Album
The jazz fusion drummer's compilation draws from eight previously released albums and reunites collaborators including members of the Mahavishnu Orchestra.
Drummer, composer, producer and MVD Audio recording artist Bob Holz will release an album on November 6th, 2026 featuring Rolling Stones bassist Darry Jones, John McLaughlin, Jean Luc Ponty, Larry Coryell, Randy Brecker, Stanley Clarke and Mike Stern.
The album is titled Next In Line and is engineered by Dennis Moody. It will be released on MVD Audio.The Executive Producer is Rob Stathis. The album is a "best of Bob Holz" compilation of ten remastered tracks selected from Bob's eight previously released albums on MVD Audio.
The first track, Jammin Man is reggae fusion at its best with a blistering bass solo from Stanley Clarke. Shooting Range features trading solos between Larry Coryell, Randy Brecker and Steve Weingart. World Turned Upside Down is a mini Mahavishnu Orchestra reunion featuring John McLaughlin, Jean Luc Ponty and Ralphe Armstrong. Larry's Blues is a heart felt tribute to Larry Coryell featuring beautiful guitar playing by Mike Stern. A stand out on the record is Better Try which features bassist Darry Jones and saxophonist Brandon Fields. The tune is sure to be a smooth jazz listener's favorite.Throughout Next In Line Bob Holz's drumming reaffirms his reputation as one of jazz fusion's most talented drummers. The drumming on this album is nothing short of world class. Holz is known for his use of dynamics combined with amazing chops, sense of time, finesse, groove and taste. He is a profoundly musical drummer who also happens to enjoy composing music.The tune Flat Out is one of Bob's compositions and features Randy Brecker on trumpet. Joining Bob as the percussionist on Next In Line is former Weather Report drummer Alex Acuna.
The Tunnel is a unique tune that features some beautiful guitar playing by the late, great Dean Brown. The album closes out with Moving Eyes from Bob's first album A Vision Forward and features guitarist Mike Stern.
Bob has released eight albums on MVD Audio. Holz got his break playing and recording with guitarist Larry Coryell from 2015-2017. He has gone on to perform and record with some of the biggest names in the music business including Elliot Yamin, Darryl Jones, Mike Stern, Jean Luc Ponty, John McLaughlin, Randy Brecker, Larry Coryell, Stanley Clarke, Alex Acuna, Airto Moreira, Ralphe Armstrong, Billy Steinway, Dean Brown, Brandon Fields and Chet Catallo. Bob's band, A Vision Forward has performed across the United States in Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Detroit, Cleveland, Buffalo, Rochester, Saratoga Springs and Syracuse. In 2023 they performed at the Syracuse Jazz Festival.
Check out Bob's performance video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/46zVFDa3Vtc
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