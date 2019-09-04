BlakTinX Series ignites Fall Season at BAAD

The Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance kicks off its fall season with the BlakTinX Performance Series from September 25 to November 23, 2019. This annual multidisciplinary festival inaugurated in 2002 celebrates art and performance by Black, Latinx and artists of color. The festival opens with the prolific choreographer Maria Bauman-Morales (formerly of Urban Bush Women) and features premiere dance works by contemporary choreographers.BAAD! is located in a neo gothic style building at 2474 Westchester Avenue. For tickets and information call 718-918-2110 or visit www.BAADBronx.org.

MARIA BAUMAN-MORALES/MBDance | (re)Source

Wed., Sept. 25, Fri., Sept. 27 and Sat., Sept. 28, 2019 at 8pm | $20, $15 (Students/Seniors)

COMMISSIONED BY THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY & BAAD!

(re)Source is an evening-length live danced and spoken artwork that choreographer Maria Bauman-Morales designed in consultation with acclaimed Zimbabwean artist Nontsikelelo Mutiti. In this powerful performance ritual, Bauman-Morales dances, sings, and speaks through her families' histories (both black and white) as a complex microcosm of race relations in the United States to share what it takes to make it in Trump's U.S. This work is commissioned by The Chocolate Factory and BAAD.

JUMATATU M. POE & JERMONE DONTE BEACHAM | LET 'IM MOVE YOU: THIS IS A SUCCESS and A STUDY

Fri. and Sat., Oct. 4 and 5 at 8pm | $20, $15 (Students/Seniors)

Let 'im Move You, a series of performance and installation works, is a continuation of jumatatu m. poe and Jerome Donte Beacham's work in response to J-Sette's movement vocabulary and Black queer performance aesthetics. In A Study, J-Sette (a dance style popularized by the Prancing J-Settes, a well-known collegiate female danceline from the south that employs rhythmic rigor and team-oriented execution) is a base of experimentation for dance making and social design.This Is a Success is a duet performed by poe and dancer William Robinson that explores notions of African American exceptionalism as expressed through the middle class, Black American values reiterated in the J-Sette form.

This engagement of jumatatu m. poe & Jermone Donte Beacham is made possible through the ArtsCONNECT program of Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation with support from the National Endowment for the Arts (midatlanticarts.org). This project was made possible by the New England Foundation for the Arts' National Dance Project, with lead funding from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Let 'im Move You is a National Performance Network/Visual Artist Network (NPN/VAN) Creation & Development Fund Project co-commissioned by BAAD! in partnership with DancePlace, Abrons Arts Center and NPN/VAN. The Creation & Development Fund is supported by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Arts (a federal agency). For more information: www.npnweb.org

QUEER SLOW JAM PARTY

Fri., Oct. 4 at 10pm | Free

The jam will be a mix of performance and audience participation where dancers perform brief slow choreographies from jumatatu m. poe and Jerome Donte Beacham's performance series This Is a Formation, while the audience can dance up on other people to see what can evolve way down below 95 bpm. From a place of giving permission for proximity while being queer and normal and strange and open, to sweating to beats in slow motion.

INTERVENTION (IN WESTCHESTER SQUARE)

Sat., Oct. 5 at 12:30pm | Free

The Interventions are pop up performances of This Is a Formation that happen in historically and/or predominantly Black neighborhoods in locations throughout NYC. In the Bronx, jumatatu m. poe, Jerome Donte Beacham and dancers perform in Westchester Square near BAAD! Follow the project on Instagram at @_move_you_ for details and information about the Bronx and other Interventions.

TONI LESTER's ALL THINGS - SEEKING TRANSCEDENCE IN DIFFICULT TIME: A DANCE CONCERT

Fri., Oct. 11 at 8pm | $20, $15 (Students/Seniors)

This exciting dance concert is set to music and sound design by Toni Lester. Sculpting nature, noise, spoken word, instrumental and electronic music inspired by the lives of social change pioneers Nina Simone, Harlem Renaissance writer Jean Toomer, feminist/gender nonconforming/civil rights activist Pauli Murray and others. Lester's soundscape explores how we can find spiritual refuge in the face of adversity.

BARBRA HERR in TRANS-MISSION

Fri. & Sat., Oct. 18 & 19 at 8pm | $20, $15 (Students/Seniors)

From a little, bullied Boricua boy in the Bronx to blonde bombshell drag queen to outspoken trans activist: Barbra Herr has lived a whole lotta life. But at 61 years old, she's still a late bloomer. After 25 long years of gender transition - the NYC nightlife legend is ready to be complete. Follow Barbra on her sometimes painful, often funny - but always honest - journey to sexual awakening in this compelling new one-woman show directed by Helen Hayes Award nominee Luis Caballero.

BAAD! HALLOWEEN EVENT

Sat., Oct. 26 at 8pm | Free

What better place to host a queer Halloween party than inside of a 19th century chapel surrounded by a graveyard? And what better excuse to show off in your best drag, ghoulish gown, and beat face? Legendary Bronx drag queen Appolonia Cruz hosts the night which includes an open mic, karaoke, costume contest, and dance party. Come prepared to get down with the spirits.

THE 1993 SHADEFEST BALL AT THE MARC BALLROOM: Panel, Screening & Dance Jam

Fri., Nov.1 at 8pm | Free

Don't miss the screening of the RR Chanel & Hector Xtravaganza 1993 Shadefest Ball. The evening starts with a panel discussion moderated by filmmaker Felix Rodriguez with ballroom icons including Junior Labeija and Jack Mizrahi who will elaborate on the evolution of ballroom MCing. A surprise guest will perform during intermission, and an open stage party will ensue so that the audience can dance and vogue along with the legends on the screen.

SOULS OF OUR FEET

Sat., Nov. 2 at 8pm | $20, $15 (Students/Seniors)

BAAD!'s signature compilation dance concert brings together a bevy of dance styles and talents from the Bronx and beyond. Eight choreographers share between 5 and 10 minutes of performance from works in progress to fully realized short pieces. This year's choreographers include Trevor Miles, Symara Williams, Gerard Minaya, and more.

CANDACE TABBS | COMING TOWARDS

Friday and Saturday, November 8 & 9 at 8pm | $20, $15 (Students/Seniors)

This Dance Your Future Artist is presented by PEPATIÁN & BAAD!

This multidisciplinary evening of movement, poetry, song and visual art charts a progression through recognizing emotions, choosing authenticity, and walking in truth. Collaborating with visual artist sayazake, Candace Tabbs calls upon ancestral guidance and works toward healing to unveil what becomes of us when the only way out is through.

Nile Harris | THE RISE AND FALL OF THE HUXTABLE FAMILY: EPISODE 3

Friday and Saturday, November 15 and 16 at 8pm | $20, $15 (Students/Seniors)

This Dance Your Future Artist is presented by PEPATIÁN & BAAD!

'The Rise and Fall of the Huxtable Family: Episode 3' is a continuation of an episodic interdisciplinary performance series created by Nile Harris. Inspired by the form of 1990's television sitcoms, the work examines the blurring of American black identity in mass media and syndicated television and its roots in minstrelsy.

JOAN BRADFORD | STAIRS

Friday and Saturday, November 22 and 23 at 8pm | $20, $15 (Students/Seniors)

This Dance Your Future Artist is presented by PEPATIÁN & BAAD!

With clear intentions, Stairs, is a movement recollection of domestic abuse, a coming to terms of concealed pain. It's not a work of re-traumatization, but presents the subtle burdens, the nuances of craze, the notions of guilt, the mental injury, and societal shame survivors live within. This group work will allow the viewer to not only find empathy in the narrative before them but a first-hand perspective into the mind, soul, and spirit of those who have withstood such experiences.

The Dance Your Future: Artist & Mentor Collaborative Residency project is produced by Pepatián in partnership with BAAD!/Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance and supported by the Jerome Foundation.

BAAD!/AATT receive support from The Ford Foundation, The SHS Foundation, The NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, The Howard Gilman Foundation, The Emma Sheafer Charitable Trust, The Mertz Gilmore Foundation, The Yankees Benefit Fund, The New York State Council on the Arts, The Shelley and Donald Rubin Foundation, The Jerome Foundation, The New York State Regional Economic Development Corporation, Councilmember Mark Gjonaj, Jody and John Arnhold, the Harkness Foundation and private donations.





