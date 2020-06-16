Billy Porter, Adam Lambert, and More Set For iHeartRadio's 'Can't Cancel Pride' Benefit
On Thursday, June 25th, iHeartRadio and P&G bring together the most inspirational voices in the LGBTQ community, along with LGBTQ allies, for a benefit stream.
Among the stars set to appear are Katy Perry, Adam Lambert, Big Freedia, Billy Porter, Kim Petras, Melissa Etheridge, Sia and Ricky Martin.
P&G and iHeart's goal is to raise $5 million to help a broad spectrum of people in the LGBTQ community most in need, and have partnered with 6 organizations with a long track-record in creating positive change within the community.
The event will be streamed on iHeartRadio's Facebook and Instagram pages, iHeartRadio's PrideRadio.com and broadcast on iHeartMedia stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app June 25 at 9 p.m. local time.
Learn more at cantcancelpride.com.
