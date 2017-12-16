Bid to Win Two Tickets to HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD!

Click Here for More Articles on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts I & II

After a sold-out and extended run on the West End, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts I and II arrives on Broadway this spring! Tickets are scarce, but Charitybuzz has your opportunity for to see the show right here!

Bid to win 2 tickets to this sold out show, the franchise of a generation, that is finally arriving on Broadway!

With a script by Jack Thorne (Hope, Let the Right One In) and directed by John Tiffany (Once, Macbeth, The Glass Menagerie), Cursed Child features a wholly original Harry Potter story conceived by Thorne, Tiffany, and J.K. Rowling herself. Winner of a record nine Olivier Awards, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts I and II will be performed in repertory.

Donated by: Rachel Routh and Andrew Lazarow

Dates

Experience occurs:

Mar 20, 2018

Mar 21, 2018

Additional Lot Details

Valid for 2 people.

Does not include a meet & greet.

Seats: Orchestra Left, Row M, seats 25 and 27.

Recommended for ages 10 and up, children under 4 are not permitted in the theater.

The show starts at 8pm.

Lot #1440204

Rules & Regulations

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

Seat location will not be known in advance.

