Bid on the Chance to Meet Leslie Odom, Jr. With 2 Tickets to PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Experience occurs from Nov 21, 2023 to Jan 07, 2024.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 1 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Special Guests Jonathan Groff and Darre Photo 2 Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss
Exclusive Photos: Backstage With Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniv Photo 3 Exclusive: Backstage With Menzel & Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniversary
Video: The Cast of WICKED Takes a Bow at the 20th Anniversary Performance Photo 4 Video: The Cast of WICKED Takes a Bow at the 20th Anniversary Performance

Purlie Victorious Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $72
Cast
Photos
Videos
Purlie Victorious

Charitybuzz has launched an auctiion in which you can snag a pair of tickets (2) for Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch at the Music Box Theater in the heart of New York. The lucky winner and a guest will also get to meet with the Broadway star himself, Leslie Odom, Jr.!

Proceeds from this experience supports the Valentino Achak Deng Foundation.

The VAD Foundation aims to empower children, youth, and women from poor communities in war-torn South Sudan with educational opportunities and other sustainable development initiatives.

The auction can be found here

Experience occurs from Nov 21, 2023 to Jan 07, 2024.

Leslie Odom, Jr. returns to Broadway for the first time since his Tony Award-winning performance in Hamilton.  Exuberant and outrageous, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch is the joyous comedy that finds inspiration and laughs in the story of a man with a mission.  Alive with love and hope, this timeless story by American Playwright laureate Ossie Davis is directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon

About Charitybuzz:

Charitybuzz is a curated marketplace of extraordinary experiences and one-of-a-kind luxury items that benefit incredible charities. We've worked with organizations like GLSEN, the ACLU, and MusiCares & talent including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hailey Bieber, Clairo, and more.
 




RELATED STORIES

1
Billy Porter and More Set For PURLIE VICTORIOUS Talkback Series Photo
Billy Porter and More Set For PURLIE VICTORIOUS Talkback Series

The new Broadway production Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by Ossie Davis starring Leslie Odom, Jr. will host a post-show talkback series this fall at the Music Box Theatre.

2
Video: Leslie Odom Jr. Shares His Daughters Reaction to PURLIE VICTORIOUS Photo
Video: Leslie Odom Jr. Shares His Daughter's Reaction to PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Leslie Odom Jr. sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss his return to Broadway in Purlie Victorious. Odom Jr. said he had a 'different schedule' the last time he was on Broadway in Hamilton, since he now has two young children. He shared his daughter's thoughts on his new play, revealing one scene in the show that shocked her. Watch the video!

3
PURLIE VICTORIOUS Extends Broadway Run Photo
PURLIE VICTORIOUS Extends Broadway Run

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by the legendary Ossie Davis starring Leslie Odom, Jr. has announced an extension of its critically claimed Broadway run.

4
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS Photo
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS

On September 27, the company of Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch had something to celebrate at the Music Box Theatre, as the show officially opened on Broadway. In this video, watch as we take you to the red carpet with celebrity guests including Reverend Al Sharpton, Melba Moore, Nicolette Robinson and more!

More Hot Stories For You

Season 2 of BANNED TOGETHER Podcast, Directed By Raul Esparza, to Feature Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, and MoreSeason 2 of BANNED TOGETHER Podcast, Directed By Raul Esparza, to Feature Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, and More
Amendment to Cut Funding to the National Endowment for the Arts Does Not PassAmendment to Cut Funding to the National Endowment for the Arts Does Not Pass
Video: Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOWVideo: Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 6th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 6th, 2023

Videos

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Video
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
Go Inside Halloween Tuesdays with HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway Video
Go Inside Halloween Tuesdays with HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HARMONY
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
THE LION KING
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You