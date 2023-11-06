Bid on the Chance to Meet Leslie Odom, Jr. With 2 Tickets to PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Charitybuzz has launched an auctiion in which you can snag a pair of tickets (2) for Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch at the Music Box Theater in the heart of New York. The lucky winner and a guest will also get to meet with the Broadway star himself, Leslie Odom, Jr.!

Proceeds from this experience supports the Valentino Achak Deng Foundation.



The VAD Foundation aims to empower children, youth, and women from poor communities in war-torn South Sudan with educational opportunities and other sustainable development initiatives.

The auction can be found here.

Experience occurs from Nov 21, 2023 to Jan 07, 2024.

Leslie Odom, Jr. returns to Broadway for the first time since his Tony Award-winning performance in Hamilton. Exuberant and outrageous, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch is the joyous comedy that finds inspiration and laughs in the story of a man with a mission. Alive with love and hope, this timeless story by American Playwright laureate Ossie Davis is directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon

