Bid Today to Meet the Cast of Broadway-Bound PRETTY WOMAN!

'Tis the season to change the world!

Bid on this lot and you and a guest will see the newly anticipated Broadway show, Pretty Woman and get an exclusive meet and greet with some of the cast!

A new musical based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time. Vivian and Edward are unlikely soulmates who overcome all odds to find each other... and themselves. Experience the moments you love from the movie-and get to know these iconic characters in a whole new way-in this dazzlingly theatrical take on a love story for the ages.

Brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood and Broadway, Pretty Woman: The Musical is guaranteed to lift your spirits and light up your heart.

Donated by: The Performing Arts Project

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Aug 07, 2018 to Feb 07, 2019

Additional Lot Details

Valid for 2 people

Must be redeemed after opening night (August 6, 2018).

All ages are welcome to attend.

This is a private meet and greet.

Winner must submit at least three possible dates to attend the performance immediately after the auction closes.

Once tickets have been booked, there are no changes, exchanges or refunds. Any new date requests or changes will be at the winner's expense.

In the event that a show closes before the winner has had a chance to redeem their tickets, The Performing Arts Project will honor the donation with another show of the winner's choice, if possible.

If company member is specified, the individual giving the backstage tour may change due to availability.

Lot #1393754

Rules & Regulations

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Cannot be transferred.

Based upon availability at the donor's discretion.

To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date.

Blackout dates may apply.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

Seat location will not be known in advance.

