Betty Buckley Will Offer Master Classes This Fall with T. Schreiber Studio
"It has been such an enlightening and life-changing experience for me." Kim S.
Tony Award Winner, Theatre Hall of Fame honoree and legendary Broadway star Betty Buckley is back and now offering her Master Class ONLINE, with T. Schreiber Studio enabling actors and singers the opportunity to work with her from anywhere in the world. Her emotional connection to songs and audiences is renowned, and that very connection is at the heart of what she imparts to her students.
"Betty Buckley, one of the greatest storytellers in musical theatre history, is more than an expert teacher, she's transformed me into a better actor, better teacher and most importantly, better human." David C.
Ms. Buckley teaches professional classes for New students and Alumni.
NEW STUDENT MASTER CLASS
For singers/actors who have NOT worked with Ms. Buckley before
November 4 - December 9, 2020 (no class Nov 25)
Wednesdays, 6:30pm - 10:00pm
Meets once a week for 5 weeks
ALUMNI MASTER CLASSES
For singers/actors who have worked with Ms. Buckley
Alumni final class is a virtual performance for family and friends.
Nov 2 - December 8, 2020
(First class Monday Nov 2 then Tuesdays - no class Nov 24)
Tuesdays 6:30pm - 10:00pm
(Meets once a week for 5 weeks)
OR
Thursdays November 5 - Dec 10, 2020
(This class is sold out - Wait list only)
Click this link to apply or email Sally@tschreiber.org at T. Schreiber Studio for more information.
Full Participant - As a Full Participant, the first class for new students includes an introduction to the unique tools she uses, her philosophy and meditation techniques. Each subsequent class begins with the meditation technique and moves on to individual work. Taped accompaniment must be provided. (Must apply online.)
Observer - Participation as an Observer is for those who are not experienced actors or singers or cannot commit to the demands of fully participating in the workshop. You will participate in all group meditation and observe individual work. Contact Sally@tschreiber.org for Observing Student Rates.
Photo Credit: John Boal
